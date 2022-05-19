ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on May 9 - 13. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joshua Alan Sather (DOB 12/30/1980) of Moorhead, was charged May 10 with theft - indifferent to owner rights.
Thomas Joseph Baribeau (DOB 12/01/1980) of Isanti, was charged May 10 with assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Karena Francis Kaol-Chavez (DOB 07/29/1977) of Luck, WI, was charged May 11 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jacob William Anderson (DOB 01/24/2003) of Cambridge, was charged May 11 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Jason Daniel Heimin (DOB 08/08/1986) of Pine City, was charged May 13 with two counts of criminal vehicular operation - substantial bodily harm - under influence alcohol; and two counts of criminal vehicular operation - substantial bodily harm - alcohol .08 or more w/in 2 hours of driving.
Anthony James Thomas Washburn (DOB 12/20/1991) of Bruno, was charged with one count of check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud; and one count of possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit check; crimes.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on May 9 - 13. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jessica Ann Salminen (DOB 11/02/1986) of Villard, was charged May 9 with damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1000.
Mark Paul Revier (DOB 06/05/1960) of Stacy, was charged May 11 with burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Ryan Lee Thompson (DOB 10/27/1982) of Chisago City, was charged May 11 with theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Javid Donald George Smith (DOB 08/09/1997) of Kissimmee, FL, was charged May 11 with theft - by swindle.
Jade Ann Christensen (DOB 02/24/1997) of North Branch, was charged May 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
