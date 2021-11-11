Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Nov. 1-5. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Trever James Turner (DOB 09/18/1978) of St. Francis, was charged Nov. 1 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Scott Wayne Renner (DOB 12/15/1966) of Cambridge, was charged Nov. 2 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Usama Farhan Abdi (DOB 02/27/1998) of Bloomington, was charged Nov. 5 with one count simple robbery and one count theft- take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Steven Wayne Ficken, aka Eric Joshua Apland (DOB 04/05/1976) of Isanti, was charged Nov. 5 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Nov. 1-5. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Aaron Scott James (DOB 06/14/1988) of North Branch, was charged Nov. 2 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Ryan James Bateman (DOB 04/22/1982) of Wyoming, was charged Nov. 3 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Willard Dwayne Reed (DOB 07/21/1973) of Rush City, was charged Nov. 3 with fugitive from justice from other state.
JaJuan Anthony Reed, Sr. (DOB 09/17/1977) of Rush City, was charged Nov. 3 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Brian James Maki (DOB 04/15/1971) of Lindstrom, was charged Nov. 5 with six counts of possess pornographic work - computer disk/electronic/magnetic/optical image w/porn.
