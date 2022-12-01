ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Nov. 13 - 26. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Shane Patrick Beach (DOB 10/12/1990) of New Richmond, WI, was charged Nov. 14 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Derek Justin Skajewski (DOB 09/29/1989) of Cambridge, was charged Nov. 14 with harassment, restraining order - violate w/in 10 yrs of 1st of 2 prev dom violence convictions/adjud.
Dmitriy Aleksandrovich Artemenko (DOB 02/23/1990) of Isanti, was charged Nov. 15 with receiving stolen property.
Travis Daniel Drews (DOB 02/10/2000) of Isanti, was charged Nov. 21 with one count of domestic assault - by strangulation; and two counts of terroristic threats - reckless disregard risk.
Krystle Dawn Kulenkamp (DOB 10/11/1986) of Pine City, was charged Nov. 22 with theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Nicholas Charles Jennrich (DOB 10/25/1982) of Cottage Grove, was charged Nov. 22 with theft- take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Terra Lynn Olson (DOB 01/08/1984) of Isanti, was charged Nov. 22 with one count of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon; one count of burglary - 1st deg. - assault person in build/on property; and one count of theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Jason Todd Ihamaki (DOB 03/21/1973) of McGrath, was charged Nov. 22 with burglary - 1st deg. - dwelling - occupied - non-accomplice present. He was also charged on Nov. 23 with a second count of the same charge.
William Edward Miller (DOB 04/20/1977) of Wyoming, was charged Nov. 22 with burglary - 3rd deg. - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Kathleen Marie Zierden (DOB 03/09/1965) of North Branch, was charged Nov. 23 with one count of financial exploitation - vulnerable adult - breach of fiduciary obligation - fail provide care; one count of financial exploitation - vulnerable adult - uses/manages or takes property for benefit of someone else; and one count of financial exploitation - vulnerable adult - deprives property or resources for benefit of someone else.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Nov. 13 - 26. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Devante Victor Jones (DOB 08/1/1994) of Mankato, was charged Nov. 14 with drugs - 3rd degree - possess 50 or more dosages narcotic mixture)
Traivon Nicholes Fitzpatrick (DOB 07/12/1997) of St. Paul, was charged Nov. 14 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Douglas Gene Johnson (DOB 10/19/1964) of Luck, WI, was charged Nov. 14 with one count of traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol; and one count of traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours.
Erik Steven Hammer (DOB 09/20/1991) of North Branch, was charged Nov. 22 with one count of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon; and one count of commit crime - while wear/possess bullet resist vest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.