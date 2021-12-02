Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Nov. 15-19. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Dakota Jaye Coleman Gill (DOB 05/13/1998) of Isanti, was charged Nov. 17 with malicious punishment of a child - child under 4 yr.
Alexis Nichole Street (DOB 06/26/1999) of Isanti, was charged Nov. 17 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Mason Michael White (DOB 02/10/1979) of Brooklyn Park, was charged Nov. 19 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Aleeisha Ann Jellison (DOB 11/14/1989) of Forest Lake, was charged Nov. 23 with one count theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent; and one count theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Chrystopher Ray Herbst (DOB 12/05/2000) of Cambridge, was charged Nov. 24 with one count criminal sexual conduct - 1st deg - penet or contact under 13 - fear great bodily harm; one count criminal sex conduct - 2nd degree - fear great bodily harm; one count criminal sex conduct - 3rd degree - force or coercion; one count criminal sex conduct - 4th degree - force or coercion; one count criminal sex conduct - 5th degree - nonconsensual sexual contact; and one count domestic assault - by strangulation.
Rachel Marie Rodysill (DOB 12/15/1966) of Cedar, was charged Nov. 24 with one count drugs - 1st degree - sale - 17 grams or more - cocaine or meth w/in 90-day period; and one count drugs - 2nd degree - possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine.
Zachary Martin Koecher (DOB 04/02/1990) of Rush City, was charged Nov. 24 with domestic assault.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Nov. 15-19. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
William John Vondoehren, Jr. (DOB 11/22/2001) of Taylors Falls, was charged Nov. 17 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Nicholas Merlin Sneep (DOB 03/16/1999) of North Branch, was charged Nov. 17 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Jason P Krahn AKA Jason Patrick Krahn (DOB 07/21/1980) of St. Paul, was charged Nov. 22 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Jenna Lee Huotte (DOB 08/04/1983) of Shafer, was charged Nov. 22 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jeremy David Kirchner (DOB 02/28/1977) of Chisago City, was charged Nov. 23 with one count arson - 1st deg - building - used combust/flammable material; and one count damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1000.
Allen Lee Goodwin (DOB 08/31/1974) of Fridley, was charged Nov. 24 with one count possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence; and one count firearm - serial number - receive/possess with no serial number.
