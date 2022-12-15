ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Nov. 27 - Dec. 10. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Brandon Daniel Brandt (DOB 07/22/1986) of Farmington, was charged Nov. 28 with one count of drugs - 3rd degree - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin; and one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Deantre Ricky-Rene Squalls (DOB 09/06/1990) of Brooklyn Center, was charged Nov. 28 with one count of financial transaction card fraud - use - no consent; and one count of theft by swindle.
Kyle Anthony Tasler (DOB 08/14/1988) of Isanti, was charged Nov. 28 with terroristic threats - reckless disregard risk.
Russell James Roberts (DOB 02/14/1980) of Cambridge, was charged Nov. 29 with one count of theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent; and one count of theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Amanda Jane Rubin (DOB 01/13/1997) of Stanchfield, was charged Nov. 29 with DWI - 1st degree DWI; previous felony conviction under M.S. 2014, 609.2112, 609.2113, 609.2114.
Jason Alan Chaney (DOB 07/11/1978) of Cambridge, was charged Nov. 29 with two counts of felon convicted crime of violence - firearm violation; one count of terroristic threats - reckless disregard risk; and three counts of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Cody Michael Pepin (DOB 11/03/1997) of Cambridge, was charged Dec. 5 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Matthew Edwin Isum (DOB 05/07/1982) of Isanti, was charged Dec. 6 with one count of damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000; one count of arson - 1st degree - dwelling; and one count of assault - 4th degree - peace officer - demonstrable bodily harm.
Crystal Lee Creelman (DOB 05/27/1990) of Cambridge, was charged Dec. 6 with terroristic threats - reckless disregard risk.
Tayler Christopher Kassa (DOB 05/01/2000) of Cambridge, was charged Dec. 7 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Nov. 27 - Dec. 10. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Krystle Dawn Kulenkamp (DOB 10/11/1986) of Pine City, was charged Nov. 28 with one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle; and one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Andrew Charles Steinert (DOB 02/21/1991) of North Branch, was charged Nov. 29 with two counts of criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penetration - victim under 16 - significant relationship; and two counts of criminal sex conduct - 1st degree - penetration - victim under 16 - significant relationship - multiple acts over time.
Ryan Michael Zerwas (DOB 07/07/1992) of White Bear Township, was charged Nov. 29 with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Joshua William Kruse (DOB 03/15/2001) of North Branch, was charged Dec. 5 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Sheila Lynn Labo (DOB 06/18/1968) of Harris, was charged Dec. 6 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Amanda Rae Haugen (DOB 09/02/1983) of St. Croix Falls, WI, was charged Dec. 6 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Jason Carl Jameson (DOB 11/22/1975) of North Branch, was charged Dec. 7 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Stephanie Ann Heurung (DOB 06/08/1971) of Stacy, was charged Dec. 7 with financial exploitation - vulnerable adult - breach of fiduciary obligation.
Michael James Nase (DOB 08/17/1987) of Shafer, was charged Dec. 8 with one count of burglary - 3rd deg. - steal/commit felony or gross misd; one count of theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent; and two counts of theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Heather Dawn Massie (DOB 05/15/1975) of Saint Paul, was charged Dec. 9 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Shaun Michael Zills (DOB 04/13/1981) of Esko, was charged Dec. 9 with theft - by check.
