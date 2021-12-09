Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Nov. 29 - Dec. 3. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Coby Lee Deose (DOB 11/29/2002) of Isanti, was charged Nov. 29 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Samuel Charles Giddings (DOB 02/12/1992) of Cambridge, was charged Nov. 30 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jonathan Mathew Robertson (DOB 09/14/1984) of Princeton, was charged Nov. 30 with one count domestic assault - by strangulation; and one count threats of violence.
Melvin Siewro Tarr (DOB 12/13/1999), no known address, was charged Nov. 30 with three counts of assault - 4th deg - correction emp/prob. officer/prosecutor/judge - intentionally transfers bodily fluids; and one count threats of violence.
Sean Terrance Macaulay (DOB 04/08/1963) of Isanti, was charged Nov. 30 with felony theft.
Matthew Thomas Bergeron (DOB 06/13/1990) of Grandy, was charged Dec. 2 with domestic assault by strangulation.
Nathanael Matthew Putbrese (DOB 07/24/1992) of Stanchfield, was charged Dec. 2 with one count burglary - 3rd deg - steal/commit felony or gross misd; and one count theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Kyle Jacob Kari (DOB 02/02/1985) of Fridley, was charged Dec. 2 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Sarah Nicole Englund (DOB 10/15/1986) of Isanti, was charged Dec. 2 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
David robert Demuth (DOB 10/19/1966) of Cambridge, was charged Dec. 3 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Jeremy Lee Gravdahl (DOB 10/29/1988) of North Branch, was charged Dec. 3 with three counts of criminal sex conduct - 2nd degree - victim under 13 - actor > 36m old.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Nov. 29 - Dec. 3. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jenna Lee Huotte (DOB 08/04/1983) of Shafer, was charged Nov. 29 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Thomas Robert Adair, Jr. (DOB 08/31/1999) of Eden Prairie, was charged Dec. 2 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
