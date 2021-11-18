Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Nov. 8-12. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Allen Frank Poitra, Jr. (DOB 06/03/1990) of Isanti, was charged Nov. 8 with two counts of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Kyle Mark Patrick Linnane (DOB 05/31/1986) of North Branch, was charged Nov. 9 with threats of violence.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Nov. 8-12. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Colen Joseph Cardinal (DOB 01/27/1979) of Wyoming, was charged Nov. 9 with burglary - 3rd deg. - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Nathan Charles Johnson (DOB 05/11/1991) of Amery, WI, was charged Nov. 10 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Daniel Wayne Fagerstrom (DOB 03/17/2000) of White Bear Lake, was charged Nov. 10 with financial transaction card fraud - use - no consent.
Emily Hannah Pogue (DOB 04/22/2002) of Wyoming, was charged Nov. 10 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Ryan Douglas Wetteland (DOB 09/03/1987) of Hastings, was charged Nov. 12 with fugitive from justice from other state; receiving stolen property; and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Mark Anthony Siebenaler (DOB 08/13/1971) of Hastings, was charged Nov. 12 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Zachary Paul Steffen (DOB 05/16/2002) of North Branch, was charged Nov. 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
