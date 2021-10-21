Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Oct. 11-15. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Curtis T. Lee (DOB 02/20/1967) of Grantsburg, WI, was charged Oct. 11 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Lawrence Carver Hodges (DOB 02/03/1953) of Braham, was charged Oct. 11 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Savon Lawrence Hicks (DOB 09/16/1994) of St. Paul, was charged Oct. 13 with two counts domestic assault.
Joshua Bruce Hitzemann (DOB 09/22/1975) of Blaine, was charged Oct. 13 with two counts of threats of violence, and one count of stalking.
Jerry Bennet King (DOB 06/07/1967) of Cambridge, was charged Oct. 15 with predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
Jerry Bennet King (DOB 06/07/1967) of Cambridge, was charged Oct. 15 with false imprisonment - intentional restraint.
Greymann Wonzayll Ford (DOB 03/17/1989) of Isanti, was charged Oct. 15 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Oct. 11-15. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Marissa Jo Chamernick (DOB 01/25/1997) of Stacy, was charged Oct. 11 with one count criminal vehicular operation - substantial bodily harm - driver who causes collision leaves scene; and one count criminal vehicular operation - substantial bodily harm - under influence alcohol.
Alex Edward Orcutt (DOB 12/30/1992) of Center City, was charged Oct. 12 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Christopher Michael Hanson (DOB 06/19/1978) of Stanchfield, was charged Oct. 12 with receiving stolen property.
Dylan Jakub Davis (DOB 10/21/1997) of Spring Valley, was charged Oct. 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
