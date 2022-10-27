ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Oct. 16 - 22. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Ryan thomas Barber (DOB 07/03/1977) of Minneapolis, was charged Oct. 14 with one count of theft - by check; and one count of issue dishonored check.
Andrew Clifford Ruse (DOB 07/03/1989) of Braham, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of issue dishonored check; and one count of theft - by swindle.
Jesse Ryan Abraham (DOB 08/09/1979) of Princeton, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd; one count of theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent; and one count of receiving stolen property.
Randi Ann Swanson (DOB 02/27/1982) of Stanchfield, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of burglary - 1st degree; and one count of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon - substantial bodily harm.
Taylor Marie Derks (DOB 05/07/1996) of Cambridge, was charged Oct. 17 with domestic assault.
Andrew Charles Swanson (DOB 09/15/1999) of Cambridge, was charged Oct. 18 with two counts of theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Dacotah Lee Ahlstrom (DOB 02/14/1997) of Mora, was charged Oct. 18 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Phillip Steven Nichele (DOB 12/19/1973) of Champlin, was charged Oct. 18 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Nathaniel Allen Hanson (DOB 03/03/1994) of Minneapolis, was charged Oct. 18 with harassment; restraining order - violate w/in 10 yrs of 1st of 2 previous dom violence convictions/adjud.
Tanner Nels Pearson (DOB 03/02/1998) of Isanti, was charged Oct. 19 with terroristic threats - reckless disregard risk. He was also charged on Oct. 21 with one count of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon; one count of violate no contact order - possess dangerous weapon; and one count of domestic assault - by strangulation.
Michael Alan Hanson (DOB 05/18/1994) of Cambridge, was charged Oct. 19 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
John Michael Lingen (DOB 10/14/1967) of Isanti, was charged Oct. 20 with four counts of domestic abuse; violates 2 or more OFP w/in 10 years of previous conviction/adj of delinq.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Oct. 16 - 22. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Troy Steven McGowan (DOB 12/24/1986) of North Branch, was charged Oct. 18 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Bridget Marie Zimmer (DOB 06/11/1973) of Forest Lake, was charged Oct. 18 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Richard Leon Duncan (DOB 02/03/1965) of Wyoming, was charged Oct. 20 with two counts of criminal sex conduct - 3rd degree - force or coercion; and three counts of criminal sex conduct - 4th degree - force or coercion.
Zeronica Dayle Sjolie (DOB 09/11/1985) of North Branch, was charged Oct. 21 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.