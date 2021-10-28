Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Oct. 18-22. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jay Andrew Swanson (DOB 07/05/1985) of Cambridge, was charged Oct. 20 with one count arson - 1st degree - dwelling), and one count threats of violence.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Oct. 18-22. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Edward Dortch (DOB 02/16/1970) of Stacy, was charged Oct. 18 with assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Michael Ryan Cooper (DOB 08/30/1983) of Stanchfield, was charged Oct. 18 with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Cedar Dawn LaFave (DOB 08/23/2002) of Hinckley, was charged Oct. 18 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Joseph William Heroff (DOB 01/28/1995) of Baldwin, WI, was charged Oct. 22 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
