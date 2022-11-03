ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Oct. 23 - 29. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Gary Michael Raymond Palmer (DOB 05/18/1988) of Mora, was charged Oct. 26 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Anothony James Thomas Washburn (DOB 12/20/1991) of Harris, was charged Oct. 27 with two counts of check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud; and two counts of possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit check.
Justin Ryan McCoy (DOB 12/29/1983) of Bloomington, was charged Oct. 27 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
James Williams Dalbec, Jr. (DOB 03/19/1991) of Shakopee, was charged Oct. 28 with one count of check forgery - make or alter a check; and one count of mail theft - intentionally removes mail from depository without claim of right.
George Ziesmer (DOB 04/03/1963) of Stanchfield, was charged Oct. 28 with damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Oct. 23 - 29. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jesse Lee Smith (DOB 04/27/1981) of North Branch, was charged Oct. 24 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Melissa Monque Barnes (DOB 07/04/1986) of Chicago, IL, was charged Oct. 24 with aiding and abetting theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Asianna Moque-Lashae Barnes (DOB 07/30/1999) of St. Paul, was charged Oct. 24 with aiding and abetting theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Milton Lee Burks (DOB 05/08/1998) of St. Paul, was charged Oct. 24 with aiding and abetting theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Zaniya Marie Myles (DOB 03/25/2001) of St. Paul, was charged Oct. 24 with aiding and abetting theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Devin Paul Hatfield (DOB 05/13/2004) of North Branch, was charged Oct. 26 with possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence.
Andrew John Leroux (DOB 10/30/1983) of Hugo, was charged Oct. 26 with theft - by swindle.
Michael James Nase (DOB 08/17/1987) of Shafer, was charged Oct. 26 with one count of predatory offender - intentionally provides false information; and one count of predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration.
Thomas Scott Barthman (DOB 11/21/1964) of Shafer, was charged Oct. 27 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Trenten Lee Hair (DOB 10/28/2001) of Duluth, was charged Oct. 28 with one count of criminal sex conduct - 3rd degree - victim 13-15 actor greater than 24 m older; and one count of criminal sex conduct - 3rd degree - force or coercion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.