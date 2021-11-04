Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Oct. 25-29. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
James Leon Tranberg (DOB 12/29/1988) of Cambridge, was charged Oct. 25 with one count felon convicted crime of violence - firearm or ammunition violation; and one count dangerous weapons - reckless discharge of firearm within municipality. He was also charged on Oct. 26 with theft- take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Travis David Ostlund (DOB 06/17/1965) of Cambridge, was charged Oct. 25 with one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana; and one count receiving stolen property.
Travis Albert Rehbein (DOB 08/12/1972) of Albert Lea, was charged Oct. 26 with two counts drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
John Michael Lingen (DOB 10/14/1967) of Isanti, was charged Oct. 29 with stalking - engages in stalking.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Oct. 25-29. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
David Allen Benjaminson (DOB 05/18/1973) of Hinckley, was charged Oct. 26 with receiving stolen property.
Jennifer Marie Everson (DOB 02/20/1982) of Shafer, was charged Oct. 27 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Darrin Lee Wolf (DOB 10/30/1989) of Wyoming, was charged Oct. 29 with one count criminal sexual conduct - 3rd degree - penetration - uses force 609.341, subd 3(2); and one count threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
