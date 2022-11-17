ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Oct. 30 - Nov. 12. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
John Michael Lingen (DOB 10/14/1967) of Isanti, was charged Oct. 31 with domestic abuse - violate order for protection.
Katherine Alyce Solberg (DOB 09/15/1986) of Isanti, was charged Oct. 31 with aiding an offender to avoid arrest - harbor/conceal.
Crystal Lynn Senart (DOB 05/10/1983) of Braham, was charged Oct. 31 with aiding an offender to avoid arrest - harbor/conceal.
Wade Kenneth Engblom (DOB 03/07/1984) of Stanchfield, was charged Nov. 1 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Jacob Jeffrey Rall (DOB 10/29/1996) of Isanti, was charged Nov. 1 with six counts of possess pornographic work - minor under 14; and five counts of possess pornographic work - computer disk/electronic/magnetic/optical image w/porn.
Dustin Elijah Mattson (DOB 10/20/1981) of Brook Park, was charged Nov. 1 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Travis Lee Rath (DOB 08/07/1969) of Saint Cloud, was charged Nov. 2 with one count of nonsupport of spouse or child - excess of 180 days; and one count of nonsupport of spouse or child - amount GE 9 times person’s total monthly payment.
Eric Eugene Storm (DOB 03/27/1972) of Isanti, was charged Nov. 3 with one count of theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent; one count of theft - legal interest - permanent deprive another; one count of financial exploitation - vulnerable adult - breach of fiduciary obligation - fail provide care; one count of financial exploitation - vulnerable adult - uses/manages or takes property for benefit of someone else; and one count of financial exploitation - vulnerable adult - deprives property or resources for benefit of someone else.
Shariene Kathryn Storm (DOB 12/11/1969) of Isanti, was charged Nov. 3 with count of theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent; one count of theft - legal interest - permanent deprive another; one count of financial exploitation - vulnerable adult - breach of fiduciary obligation - fail provide care; one count of financial exploitation - vulnerable adult - uses/manages or takes property for benefit of someone else; and one count of financial exploitation - vulnerable adult - deprives property or resources for benefit of someone else.
Daniel Joseph Deose (DOB 02/15/1961) of Brook Park, was charged Nov. 7 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Nathan Scott Dutcher (DOB 08/30/1983) of Cambridge, was charged Nov. 8 with one count of criminal vehicular homicide - operate vehicle with negligence - under influence alcohol; and one count of criminal vehicular homicide - alcohol concentration .08 or more w/in 2 hours of driving.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Oct. 30 - Nov. 12. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Carson Dale Braun (DOB 09/10/2001) of North Branch, was charged Oct. 31 with one count of criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penetration - victim mentally impaired/physically helpless; and one count of criminal sexual conduct - 3rd degree - penetration - victim mentally impaired/physically helpless.
Carson Jerome Davies (DOB 08/08/1995) of Stacy, was charged Nov. 2 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Corey Scott Anderson (DOB 05/03/1981) of Pine City, was charged Nov. 2 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Eng Chang (DOB 12/16/1988) of St. Paul, was charged Nov. 7 with one count of drugs - 1st degree - possess 50 grams or more - cocaine or methamphetamine; and one count of possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence.
Anna Marie Ganley (DOB 04/12/1989) of Wyoming, was charged Nov. 7 with possession of burglary or theft tools.
Keara Marie Buckley (DOB 01/29/1994) of Lindstrom, was charged Nov. 7 with one count of traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours; and one count of traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol.
William Joseph Schweigert (DOB 03/10/1986) of Pine City, was charged Nov. 9 with theft - by swindle.
