Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Oct. 4-8. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Samantha Rae Marshall Wahlstrom (DOB 05/19/1993) of Zimmerman, was charged Oct. 4 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jeremy James Shoemaker (DOB 01/03/1984) of Loretto, was charged Oct. 5 with check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
Rashida Jaytaya-Jean Rinnels (DOB 05/01/2000) of Isanti, was charged Oct. 5 with receiving stolen property.
Brian Anthony Miller (DOB 12/17/2000) of Ham Lake, was charged Oct. 5 with threats of violence.
James Anthony Brunhuber (DOB 09/23/1988) of Fairfax, was charged Oct. 5 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Michael John Nord (DOB 05/13/1978) of Little Falls, was charged Oct. 6 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Gary Michael Raymond Palmer (DOB 05/18/1988) of Brook Park, was charged Oct. 7 with threats of violence.
Bryon Anthony Schleh (DOB 12/17/1996) of Stacy, was charged Oct. 8 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Forrest Edward Ravinski (DOB 02/20/1995) of Columbus, was charged Oct. 8 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Oct. 1-8. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Gloria May Smith, II (DOB 07/31/1984) of Mora, was charged Oct. 4 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Mason Chandler Stickney (DOB 03/26/1983) of Lindstrom, was charged Oct. 4 with traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance.
Cree James Diver (DOB 10/03/1992) of North Branch, was charged Oct. 4 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
James Daniel Morrissey (DOB 03/13/1966) of Harris, was charged Oct. 5 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Desmond Anthony Salinas, Jr. (DOB 07/18/1990) of Forest Lake, was charged Oct. 5 with theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Haley Ann Rumpza (DOB 09/26/1997) of North Branch, was charged Oct. 6 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Gary Allen Hohneke (DOB 02/25/1955) of North Branch, was charged Oct. 6 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Cody Wayne White (DOB 04/17/1979) of Rush City, was charged Oct. 7 with assault - 4th deg - correctional employee; probation officer; prosecutor; or judge.
Miskwaanaquad Owen Cloud (DOB 12/01/1999) of Stillwater, was charged Oct. 7 with assault - 4th deg - correctional employee; probation officer; prosecutor; or judge.
Jerome David Oakgrove (DOB 10/19/1993) of Harris, was charged Oct. 7 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Cody David Tatsak (DOB 06/29/1996) of Spring Lake Park, was charged Oct. 7 with one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and one count receiving stolen property.
Chelsea Kayla King (DOB 07/30/1990) of Rush City, was charged Oct. 7 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
