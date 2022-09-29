ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Sept. 11 - 24. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Devon Scott Bernstein (DOB 04/07/1999) of Cameron, WI, was charged Sept. 12 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Gregory Joseph Solheim (DOB 03/03/1986) of Isanti, was charged Sept. 13 with predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
William Joseph Nelson (DOB 04/28/1987) of Stanchfield, was charged Sept. 14 with one count of drugs - 3rd degree - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin; and one count of Possession of shoplifting gear.
Ruth Ann Samuelson (DOB 02/02/1972) of Minneapolis, was charged Sept. 15 with financial transaction card fraud - use - no consent.
Paris Lee Weis (DOB 04/02/1991) of Mankato, was charged Sept. 20 with domestic assault.
Jennifer Caroline Wisdorf (DOB 12/31/1996) of Woodbury, was charged Sept. 20 with one count burglary - 1st degree - dwelling - occupied - non-accomplice present; and one count of burglary - 1st degree - assault person in building/on property.
Johnathon Cody Thomas (DOB 07/05/1989) of Hinckley, was charged Sept. 20 with one count of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon; and one count of terroristic threats - reckless disregard risk.
Tyler Lawrence Vogel (DOB 10/07/1992) of Cambridge, was charged Sept. 20 with domestic assault.
Stephanie Kay Brozek (DOB 06/23/1990) of Cambridge, was charged Sept. 22 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Joseph Robert Spicer (DOB 10/12/1987) of Stanchfield, was charged Sept. 22 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Jeremy James Bylund (DOB 05/03/1989) of Bethel, was charged Sept. 23 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Adam Michael Santiago (DOB 09/22/1997) of Cambridge, was charged Sept. 23 with three counts of terroristic threats - reckless disregard risk.
Jason Karl Hischer (DOB 07/09/1972) of Cambridge, was charged Sept. 23 with terroristic threats - reckless disregard risk.
Sharri Kay Franzen (DOB 06/26/1981) of Cambridge, was charged Sept. 23 with burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Sept. 11 - 24. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Randall Lee Shaugobay (DOB 08/29/1990) of Bemidji, was charged Sept. 14 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Michael James Nase (DOB 08/17/1987) of Shafer, was charged Sept. 14 with one count of burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd; and one count of theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Connor Jason Olson (DOB 03/22/1993) of Rush City, was charged Sept. 14 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Dylan Jon Holtzkamp (DOB 08/19/1996) of Cambridge, was charged Sept. 16 with conspiracy other escape from custody - held pursuant to lawful arrest, while on charge or conviction.
Joyce Rachelle Knotts (DOB 06/24/1968) of Cambridge, was charged Sept. 19 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Gerald Kurt Wesen (DOB 07/29/1981) of Chisago City, was charged Sept. 21 with criminal sexual conduct - 3rd degree - penetration - victim 16-17 - actor greater than 36 old - position o.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.