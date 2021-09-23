Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Sept. 13-17. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Selena Consuelo Goodknight (DOB 11/29/1999) of Kettle River, was charged Sept. 17 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Sept. 13-17. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Ling Huang Polley (DOB 03/31/1969) of North Branch, was charged Sept. 13 with financial transaction card fraud - use - no consent.
Jeffrey Russell Transue (DOB 09/20/1985) of St. Paul, was charged Sept. 13 with check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
Michael Lyman Sherman (DOB 08/18/1977) of Coon Rapids, was charged Sept. 14 with possess ammo/pistol or semi-auto assault weapon - under 18 years old - ineligible under 624.713.1(1).
Dylan Joseph Loreno (DOB 05/10/1990) of Coon Rapids, was charged Sept. 14 with criminal vehicular operation - substantial bodily harm - under influence alcohol.
Cortez Lavonce Joseph (DOB 04/20/1980) of Minneapolis, was charged Sept. 16 with fugitive from justice from other state.
