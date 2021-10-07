Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Sept. 20 - Oct. 1. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Larry Kenneth Karius (DOB 05/20/1980) of Forest Lake, was charged Sept. 20 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Jacob Richard Storlien (DOB 10/14/1980) of Wayzata, was charged Sept. 21 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Dale William Beach (DOB 04/16/1958) of Hopkins, was charged Sept. 22 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Cory Allen Rawls (DOB 11/05/1988) of Stanchfield, was charged Sept. 24 with domestic assault.
Kimberly Mae Martichuski (DOB 03/20/1980) of Braham, was charged Sept. 27 with theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Bradley Edwin Olson (DOB 04/05/1979) of Isanti, was charged Sept. 27 with one count traffic - DWI - refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure; and one count traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol.
Trisha Lynn Redmann (DOB 09/01/1981) of Cambridge, was charged Sept. 30 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
David Curtis Sneesby (DOB 08/20/1993) of Cedar, was charged Sept. 30 with receiving stolen property.
Shawn Robert Gralish (DOB 04/19/1979) of Minneapolis, was charged Sept. 30 with assault - 4th degree - peace officer - demonstrable bodily harm.
Andrew Grant Wishart (DOB 04/17/1983) of Arden Hills, was charged Sept. 30 with one count theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent; and one count damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
Nancy Lynn Williams (DOB 02/24/1971) of St. Cloud, was charged Sept. 30 with two counts of theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Dale William Beach (04/16/1958) of Hopkins, was charged Oct. 1 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Sept. 20 - Oct. 1. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
John William Hofer (DOB 07/17/1984) of Stacy, was charged Sept. 21 with murder - 3rd degree - sell/give/distribute controlled substance - schedules 1 and 2.
Tayler Lee Frank (DOB 07/06/1992) of Saint Paul, was charged Sept. 21 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Chad Michael Larsin (DOB 03/04/1971) of Coon Rapids, was charged Sept. 21 with financial transaction card fraud - use - no consent.
Bartholomew Jude Daley (DOB 05/10/1981) of Shafer, was charged Sept. 23 with issue dishonored check - value more than $500.
Alicia Marie Stene (DOB 10/06/1983) of Harris, was charged Sept. 23 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Austin Anthony Vierling (DOB 06/11/1995) of Forest Lake, was charged Sept. 23 with receiving stolen property.
Jerome David Oakgrove (DOB 10/19/1993) of Harris, was charged Sept. 27 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Barry Lynn Paige (DOB 05/19/1966) of Tustin, CA, was charged Sept. 27 with financial exploitation - vulnerable adult - breach of fiduciary obligation - fail provide care.
Michael John Miller (DOB 08/07/1985) of Lino Lakes, was charged Sept. 28 with one count traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol; and one count traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours.
Edward Louis Kucera (DOB 03/03/1975) of Circle Pines, was charged Sept. 29 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Annyse Lynnette Gitchuway (DOB 03/10/1958) of Minneapolis, was charged Sept. 29 with financial exploitation - vulnerable adult - breach of fiduciary obligation - fail provide care.
Brian William Meger (DOB 07/20/1975) of Dresser, WI, was charged Sept. 30 with predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
Thomas James Teske (DOB 09/20/2000) of Lake Elmo, was charged Oct. 1 with firearm - serial number - receive/possess with no serial number.
Patricia Joan Peterson (DOB 10/29/1952) of Lindstrom, was charged Oct. 1 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
