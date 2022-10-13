ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Sept. 25 - Oct. 8. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Michael Lawrence Turner (DOB 09/04/1990) of Anoka, was charged Sept. 26 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Mark Dale Shelly (DOB 09/19/1991) of Isanti, was charged Sept. 26 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Sir Kristopher Rayvonne Adams (DOB 09/23/2003) of Cambridge, was charged Sept. 29 with terroristic threats - reckless disregard risk.
Jeremiah Daniel Wahlstrom (DOB 10/25/1976) of Cedar, was charged Oct. 3 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Michael John Thieling (DOB 07/19/1973) of Princeton, was charged Oct. 4 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Daniel Richard Mevissen (DOB 05/16/1978) of Cambridge, was charged Oct. 4 with one count of failure to file taxes and failure to pay; and one count of taxes - failure to pay or collect.
Phillip Steven Nichele (DOB 12/19/1973) of Champlin, was charged Oct. 5 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Trisha Lynn Redmann (DOB 09/01/1981) of Cambridge, was charged Oct. 6 with one count of drugs - aggravated controlled substance crime 1st degree and firearm; two counts of drugs - 1st degree - possess 50 grams or more - cocaine or methamphetamine; one count of drugs - 2nd degree - possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine; and one count of felon convicted crime of violence - firearm violation.
Jacob Dean Reesey (DOB 11/03/1990) of Braham, was charged Oct. 7 with one count of drugs - 2nd degree - possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine; one count of felon convicted crime of violence - firearm violation; and one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Aaron Scott James (DOB 06/14/1988) of North Branch, was charged Oct. 7 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Dylan Jon Holtzkamp (DOB 08/19/1996) of Hinckley, was charged Oct. 7 with one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana; and one count of receiving stolen property.
Phillip Steven Nichele (DOB 12/19/1973) of Champlin, was charged Oct. 7 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Randal Anthony Daher (DOB 03/30/1972) of Fridley, was charged Oct. 7 with one count of damage to property - 1st degree - reduced value over $500 - prior w/in preceding 3 years; and one count of theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Colleen Marie Stuflick (DOB 11/18/1960) of Big Lake, was charged Oct. 7 with one count of check forgery - make or alter a check; one count of check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud; and one count of identity theft - transfers/possesses/uses identity of other person.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Sept. 25 - Oct. 8. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Eric Aaronold Miller (DOB 05/01/1970) of Taylors Falls, was charged Oct. 5 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Matthew John Ellingboe (DOB 04/19/1983) of Minneapolis, was charged Oct. 5 with aiding and abetting burglary - 3rd deg - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Amy Lynda Sandberg (DOB 05/07/1983) of Mora, was charged Oct. 5 with one count of aiding and abetting burglary - 3rd deg - steal/commit felony or gross misd; and one count of theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Mya Stephanie Emily Ittner (DOB 06/12/1989) of Brooklyn Park, was charged Oct. 7 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Alyssa Ann Hunt (DOB 08/01/1989) of Zimmerman, was charged Oct. 7 with deprive another - cust/parental rights - conceal minor.
