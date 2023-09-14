ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Sept. 3 - 9. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Nathanael Matthew Putbrese (DOB 07/24/1992) of Cambridge, was charged Sept. 5 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Carissa Ann Hass (DOB 06/29/1988) of Isanti, was charged Sept. 6 with one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle; and one count of Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Demonstrable bodily harm.
Charles Lee Johnson (DOB 11/22/1949) of Stanchfield, was charged Sept. 6 with Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk.
Gary William Melstrom (DOB 02/01/1994) of Eagle Bend, was charged Sept. 7 with Burglary-1st Deg-Dwelling-Occupied-Non-Accomplice Present.
Ezra David Ayala (DOB 09/27/1990) of Minneapolis, was charged Sept. 7 with receiving stolen property.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Sept. 3 - 9. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Anthony Shane Lowe (DOB 06/20/1979) of Luck, WI, was charged Sept. 5 with Fugitive from Justice from Other State.
Destiny Champagne Birge (DOB 09/12/1993) of Anoka, was charged Sept. 5 with Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Demonstrable bodily harm.
Tyler James Boyce (DOB 12/05/1995) of North Branch, was charged Sept. 7 with Fugitive from Justice from Other State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.