Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Sept. 6-10. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Blake Joseph Pendzimas (DOB 04/20/1981) of Isanti, was charged Sept. 7 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Ricky Vernon Helgeson (DOB 11/03/2000) of Isanti, was charged Sept. 7 with assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Tyler Vernon Lundeen (DOB 07/07/1989) of Brooklyn Park, was charged Sept. 7 with drugs - 3rd degree - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin.
Lori Lynn Kujawa (DOB 03/01/1977) of Isanti, was charged Sept. 10 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Sept. 6-10. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Matthew Russell Dickey (DOB 04/22/1987) of Sandstone, was charged Sept. 9 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
