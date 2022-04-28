Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on April 18 - 22. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Matthew Michael Brown (DOB 08/22/1988) of North Branch, was charged April 19 with check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
Nicholas Frank O’Connor (DOB 11/18/1978) of Isanti, was charged April 21 with stalking - engages in stalking.
Tiffany Marie Byron (DOB 06/17/1985) no address listed, was charged April 22 with two counts of check forgery - make or alter a check.
Lisa May Bishop (DOB 07/08/1986) of Isanti, was charged April 22 with one count of threats of violence; and one count of damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
Andrew Clifford Ruse (DOB 07/03/1989) of Braham, was charged April 22 with one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana; and one count of check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
