Isanti County Sheriff’s Office participates in catalytic converter pilot program

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is joining and promoting the Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Pilot Program by the Minnesota Commerce Department, through funds appropriated by the Minnesota Legislature in 2021.
The intent of the program is to deter the theft of catalytic converters by marking them with unique identification numbers that permanently mark the catalytic converter.
With Minnesota being one of the states with the highest amount of catalytic converter thefts in the nation, the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is proud to join this initiative that will help protect community members’ property.
The lack of identification numbers makes it extremely unlikely an officer will be able to link a detached catalytic converter to a crime scene. To discourage these thefts and provide some possibility for tracing to officers who discover a criminal with one, the Minnesota Auto Theft Prevention Grant, administered by the Commerce Fraud Bureau, is encouraging marking of catalytic converters.
The Commerce Fraud Bureau chose the CATGUARD Label Solution for marking catalytic converters.
The labels are installed by sticking the label onto the catalytic converter, and then painting a fluid onto the label, which, once a vehicle is started, causes the unique number to be etched into the metal. Once registered, the unique number allows law enforcement to trace a converter back to a specific vehicle if a converter were to be stolen and later recovered.
If you an Isanti County resident and are interested in a label, please visit the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, 2440 S Main Street, Cambridge Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. amd 4:30 p.m. to pick up a free kit.
Once you receive a kit, you will be able to scan a QR code with a mobile phone and register the label ID number with the VIN number on the vehicle. Paper forms are also available to fill out if the owner does not have a mobile device. Individuals are responsible to place the label on their catalytic converter.
The law requires the labels be installed at no cost to vehicle owners. Businesses cannot charge for the installation a program label, but they can require another service, e.g., oil change, be performed to install a label.
For questions on this program, please contact Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering 763-691-2411.
