A 24-year-old Isanti man is facing up to 25 years in prison for allegedly supplying the drugs that killed a rural Cambridge man in January.
Danny Carl Croon Jr. appeared in Isanti County District Court before 10th Judicial District Judge Krista Martin on May 5, where he was charged with felony third-degree murder. According to court reports, the charges stem from the Jan. 8, 2022, death of Alex “Whitey” John Kotzenmacher, who died after consuming fentanyl-laced drugs, allegedly supplied by Croon.
According to court records, on the evening of Jan. 7, Kotzenmacher and a friend, Nicholas Rudquist, had gone to the Isanti VFW for “burgers and beers and to play pull-tabs.”
Rudquist told investigators that Kotzenmacher had consumed several beers and, after returning from a trip to the restroom, had tripped on a barstool and fallen into a pinball machine, hitting his head. Rudquist drove Kotzenmacher to the Cambridge Medical Center emergency room to be evaluated. Finding no sign of a head injury, emergency personnel released Kotzenmacher to his mother, Anne, who drove him to his father’s home.
Paul Kotzenmacher, the father, told investigators that Alex seemed normal before going to bed around midnight. Anne Kotzemacher reiterated to investigators that when she picked her son up at the hospital, he appeared normal. Paul Kotzenmacher discovered Alex in bed the next morning and attempted CPR, to no avail. Isanti County Deputy Sheriff Sean Connolly and Captain John Elder were dispatched to the scene at 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 8 and began the investigation.
A representative from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office was called to the scene and retrieved a baggie of bluish-green pills, later identified to be Oxycodone. Investigators also retrieved Alex’s cell phone with the consent of Paul Kotzenmacher.
A post-mortem examination conducted by Dr. Rebecca Asch-Kendrick, the county’s assistant medical examiner, indicated that Alex died of “the toxic effect of fentanyl;” the manner of death was deemed an accident. Asch-Kendrick stated that fentanyl is a potent pain medication that, “when taken in excess, can cause slowed or stopped breathing, dangerously low blood pressure, coma, and death,” court records state. Fentanyl is legally only available by prescription, but is now commonly available for illegal purchase and is frequently disguised as heroin or oxycodone. The final toxicology report from Feb. 28 reported that the cause of Alex Kotzenmacher’s death was determined to be the toxic effect of fentanyl.
According to court records, Isanti County Investigator Wayne Seiberlich retrieved video from the Isanti VFW that shows that prior to his visit to the restroom, Alex can be seen going outside and meeting with someone in a beige-colored car, later identified as a Ford Fusion. The occupant of the Ford Fusion does not exit the vehicle.
After a few minutes, Alex goes back into the VFW and into the bathroom. He returns to his friends, but, according to the video, his demeanor has become much more animated. “Alex Kotzenmacher is unable to maintain motor functions and begins swaying back and forth and falls at approximately 7:27 p.m., striking his head on the leg of a gaming machine,” the record states. His friends help him up and he is walked out of the VFW.
Court records indicate that, through investigation of cell phone records and Facebook Messenger chats, Alex Kotzenmacher had been conversing with Croon in a “message (that) appeared to be drug-related in nature.”
On March 9 and March 30, data returned from Verizon Security Assistance Team was analyzed and showed that Croon’s phone had allegedly been in the Minneapolis area, which was consistent with his messages with Alex that “he’d be going to the cities to pick up what was believed to be controlled substances to be delivered to Alex Kotzenmacher,” according to court records.
Seiberlich was also able to ascertain that the beige Ford Fusion that met with Alex at the VFW belonged to Croon. Additionally, a Facebook Messaging video chat allegedly took place between Croon and Kotzenmacher at the time Kotzenmacher can be seen exiting the VFW and walking to the beige Fusion.
Croon’s next court appearance will be July 14. Minnesota is one of only three states that has a third-degree murder charge. In Minnesota, the killing of a human being by directly or indirectly providing the victim with drugs is classified as third-degree murder, according to state statutes. If convicted, Croon could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison, a fine of up to $40,000, or both.
