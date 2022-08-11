In accordance with Minnesota Statute 244.052, the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information regarding Todd Curtis Myers, a risk level three designated registrant subject to public notification who will be residing in Springvale Township.
A Community Notification Meeting has been scheduled for 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15, at the Cambridge Community College campus. Representatives from the Department of Corrections and the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office will be available to provide the public with useful information on public safety.
