A 66-year-old Minnesota man convicted in Isanti County Court in April 2000 of murdering his wife has been killed in an accident in northern Colorado after leading law enforcement on a chase that started in Wyoming.
According to a Star Tribune story from Tuesday, April 5, Craig R. Licari was killed on March 31 in northern Colorado following a pursuit by Wyoming State Patrol and Colorado law enforcement. He was heading south on Highway 85 out of the Cheyenne area. The Colorado State Patrol reported that officers deployed stop sticks near Ault, Colorado, and Licari swerved, hitting a Colorado State Patrol vehicle and causing it to roll.
Licari’s vehicle then went off the road and into a drainage ditch. He died from injuries sustained in the crash. The state patrol said he was not wearing a seat belt, Bring Me the News reported. A state trooper suffered minor injuries and the squad car was disabled.
The Associated Press reported that Licari was wanted for a probation violation, but it is unknown why troopers were pursuing him. Licari was driving a car registered to him, with address listed as North St. Paul.
Licari was convicted of second-degree murder in April 2000 and sentenced to 27 1/2 years in prison. In January 2017 he was moved to work release and later to supervised release. The conviction stemmed from Licari’s murdering of his estranged wife Nancy Licari in April 1999.
According to reports from the Cambridge Star from April 28, 1999, family members of Nancy Licari reported her missing to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Department on April 24, 1999, after she didn’t return to her home in Stanchfield after having made plans to meet Licari the previous evening at a cafe in Isanti.
On April 27, 1999, after learning that the Licaris rented a storage unit south of Isanti on Highway 65, investigators obtained and executed a search warrant for the unit. Nancy Licari’s body was discovered inside.
Court records show that Licari was not arrested until Wednesday, April 28, 1999. Two Target stores in Minneapolis reported that someone had used or attempted to use Nancy Licari’s credit cards to purchase jewelry and VCRs. A manager from one of the Target stores later contacted authorities because store security — in the form of an off-duty Minneapolis police officer — had apprehended and detained Licari. Although Licari was not committing any crime in the Target store, the officer detained him based on a probable cause request made by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Licari was found carrying Nancy’s credit cards and keys to the storage unit. A search of the vehicle Licari was driving — owned by Nancy Licari’s mother — turned up a purse, a wallet, a driver’s license and a jacket belonging to Nancy.
Licari was charged with second-degree intentional murder rather than first-degree murder due to a lack of premeditation.
