North Branch, Union at odds over additional paid holiday

For the second time in the last two months, the North Branch City Council has found itself on the receiving end of a diatribe from Teamsters Local 320 President Erik Skoog. This time, though, Skoog was joined by Cory Bergerson of the 49ers. The focus of their complaint was about June 19 not being a paid holiday for city employees.
Juneteenth, as the holiday is called, is a celebration of the abolition of slavery in the United States. It commemorates the announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, effective in non-confederate territories in 1863, to enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865.
Known by some as the country’s second Independence Day, the holiday has long been celebrated, but has only recently been declared a federal holiday, and was only declared a state holiday in Minnesota this year.
Bergerson said the other public sector employees he represents — including those in the city of Cambridge, Isanti (both city and County), and Kanabec County — have not had to file a grievance.
“You’re very much the minority that hasn’t recognized Juneteenth,” Bergerson said.
North Branch employees, according to Skoog, received an email on June 6 informing them they would have to use personal time if they wanted the day off this year.
The council discussed the issue in closed session on the issue before the public meeting commenced.
Council member Kelly Neider was the lone voice in favor of granting the union’s requests, saying the short notice from the state was unfortunate, but that the city needed to honor the holiday as paid.
Council member Travis Miles suggested employees be allowed to use their bargained-for New Year’s Eve holiday for Juneteenth if they choose, in lieu of adding a 13th paid holiday to the working year. His motion ultimately passed 4-1, with Neider making the lone nay vote.
The union representatives had left the meeting by the time the motion was passed, but Skoog has since filed for arbitration and Bergerson has filed a grievance, according to City Administrator Renae Fry.
POSSIBLE REFERENDUM ELECTION
The council has officially begun looking into the possibility of holding a referendum election for the dissolution of the North Branch Water & Light. The only question is when such an election should be held. According to state statute, the only way the city can fully dissolve NBW&L is via a public referendum vote that garners a majority of “yes” votes.
The NBW&L commission, chaired by Nathan Keech, has indicated they are in favor of “abolishment” according to discussion at their June 7 meeting. NBW&L Commissioner Patrick Meacham, however, requested to hear if the council was willing to consider holding a special election this November, or if it would rather wait until the 2024 general election.
The question is whether it is worth the potential $5,000 to $10,000 price tag for a special election, before which the city would engage in an informational campaign regarding the impact on residents the dissolution would have. The other option is to wait for the 2024 general election, which will have a much higher turnout and thus may result in more automatic “no” votes from voters unaware of the issue, Fry said.
According to City Clerk Ragini Varma, if the council wanted to hold a special election, they would have to do so at least 75 days before November 7, although she would prefer to have at least 90 days to prepare for the election.
The council agreed if the NBW&L Commission made a formal request to hold a special election in November, the council would consider that request at its July 11 meeting.
ROLE CHANGES FOR PTOS LIAISON
Another 4-1 vote passed by the council, with Neider again being the lone nay vote, changes the city’s policy on council member liaisons to the Parks, Trails and Open Spaces Committee, officially directing the liaison to “gather info and report back to the council and not actively participate in the meeting as if a member of the commission or committee.”
Schieber, who initiated the change, said it would bring the policy for that committee in line with the North Branch Water & Light Commission and clarify that liaisons should be neutral listeners at committee meetings, talking only when called upon.
Neider is the current liaison to the PTOS committee and disagreed with the changes.
“I believe that my position as liaison is to also offer comments and conversation,” Neider said, “so I don’t know why you would insinuate that we shouldn’t be actively participating.”
WORD-SMITHING THE CODE OF CONDUCT
The council unanimously passed a change to their rules of conduct, removing the word “knowingly” from the section on prohibited conduct — the section recently used to justify the censure of Neider.
The agenda said “knowingly” referred to knowledge of the rules of conduct, and not to whether a council member knows for sure their conduct is a violation; the striking of the word is intended to “clarify” this.
CONTINUED LEGAL FEES STICKER SHOCK
The council continued to bemoan the high legal bills arising largely from the investigation they ordered of Fry in January.
At past meetings, the council has asked whether the city attorneys at Flaherty & Hood, P.A., can provide data on who is initiating the communications that have led to so many billable hours.
Traditionally, the council submits legal questions to Fry, who determines if they need to be passed on to the attorney and, if so, disseminates the data among the council members when received. Neider has indicated she will not follow this policy going forward.
Due to the investigation, council members have been contacting the attorneys directly, rather than going through the mayor or City Clerk Ragini Varma as dictated in the policy.
Fry pointed out that asking the firm to do more work on detailed reports would end up costing the city still more money.
Schieber suggested they only ask for a “snapshot in time” of the requests made since the start of the investigation. Fry said she would reach out to the firm with the request.
