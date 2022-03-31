A North Branch man’s apparent reaction to being served with an order of protection resulted in his being arrested on multiple charges after confronting the petitioner.
According to a press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Thomas Goodwin was served with the OFP by law enforcement at his residence at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Monday, March 28. A half-hour later, dispatch received a call from the petitioner stating Goodwin had contacted her saying he was going to come see her at an address in Lent Township, and that she feared for her safety, along with the safety of other individuals.
Shortly after, a 911 call was made stating that Goodwin had arrived at the residence and that he had used his vehicle to ram another vehicle in the driveway. It was also reported that Goodwin was armed with an AR-style rifle, had fired the weapon, hitting the same vehicle twice, and he was wearing a bulletproof vest.
It was also reported that Goodwin fired rounds at random as he approached the house, however no additional casings were located.
The press release also states that the petitioner was not at the house at the time of the incident, however the homeowners and their children were.
The press release states that deputies arrived at the scene and witnessed Goodwin walking down the driveway and that he was taken into custody without further incident. Goodwin was booked into the Chisago County Jail on multiple criminal charges, including threats of violence, criminal damage to property in the first degree, possession of a suppressor - not lawfully possessed, domestic abuse - violate order for protection, and dangerous weapons - drive-by shooting.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the North Branch Police Department, Wyoming Police Department, Lakes Area Police Department, and the Minnesota State Patrol. The Sheriff’s Office utilized its SWAT unit, and its drone, investigations team, and the Crisis Negotiations Team during this incident.
