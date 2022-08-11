After years of legal wrangling, the murder trial of former Cambridge businessman Jerry Westrom began on Tuesday, Aug. 9 with the selection of the jury.
Westrom was originally arrested and charged in Feb., 2019 for the 1993 stabbing murder of Jeanne Ann Childs. Westrom was arrested in part due to a DNA sample found at the crime scene being matched through a genealogy website in 2018. Needing a further DNA match, investigators trailed Westrom in January, 2019 to a hockey game, where they observed Westrom wipe his mouth with a napkin after eating a hot dog. Law enforcement recovered the napkin from a trash can to obtain the needed DNA sample.
The actual trial has been delayed numerous times due to COVID, plus a large number of submissions from Westrom’s lawyer, Steven Meshbesher.
According to reports, the trial is expected to last “a couple weeks.”
