Montzka running for Chisago board

I look forward to serving another term as county commissioner from District 4 which now consists of Lent Township and the cities of Wyoming and Stacy. I was first elected in 1998 ― making me the senior member on the board.
I grew up in Wyoming Township and practice law in Wyoming. My wife, Emily, and our three children have a hobby farm on the south edge of Stacy. We are active in our church, and I direct choirs at Rush City High School. I studied at the University of Minnesota. Besides my law degree, I hold degrees in piano performance and music education. While in office, I completed a master’s degree in public affairs.
Safe roads are important. Since 2017 in Lent Township and the cities of Wyoming and Stacy, our County completed approximately $6 million in road projects on CR 78, CSAH 19, CSAH 30, and CSAH 18. This year in our area, the County has scheduled approximately $1.25 million in additional road projects consisting of a reconstruction project on CSAH 19 between Ivywood Trail and CSAH 24, and mill and overlay projects on CSAH 19 between I-35 and CSAH 30 and a stretch of CSAH 22. Based on our County’s fiscal responsibility, we have maintained our AA+ Bond Rating from Standard & Poor’s.
I support commercial and industrial development that provides measurable benefits for our community. I will continue to push for environmental protections as our county explores additional commercial growth opportunities.
I can be contacted at 651-462-4200 or montzka@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.