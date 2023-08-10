$1,000 in prizes for finding hidden medallion

The Isanti County Parks Department welcomes the public to participate in its 9th Annual Find it in the Parks Medallion Hunt. From Monday, August 14 to Friday, August 18 or until found, participants can search for medallion.
New clues will be posted daily at 8 a.m. starting August 14 on the Isanti County Parks website https://www.co.isanti.mn.us/184/Parks-Recreation.
$1,000 in prizes will be awarded to whoever finds the hidden medallion and returns it to the Isanti County Parks Department Office located at 555 18th Ave SW, Cambridge, MN 55008. This event is limited to the six Isanti County Parks. For more information, call 763-689-8220.
