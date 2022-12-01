The holidays are a magical time in Minnesota. From holiday light displays to festive events, themed tours, seasonal shows, tax-free shopping and more, visitors will find numerous ways to get in the holiday spirit. Here are some suggestions to make the most of the season with spirted events and activities across the state. Find even more at exploreminnesota.com.
Holiday Light Displays: Bentleyville Tour of Lights (Nov. 19 – Dec. 26). Kiwanis Holiday Lights (Nov. 25 – Dec. 31) in Mankato. Or make a trip to Moorhead to see Mary’s Light Tunnel(Nov. 22 – March 1).
In the Twin Cities, Winter Lights at the Minnesota Arboretum (through Jan. 1) . The GLOW Holiday Festival at CHS Field in St. Paul (Nov. 23 – Jan. 1).
Or, drive-through displays at Sertoma Winter Wonderland in Baxter (Nov. 24 – Dec. 31), Celebrate the Light of the World in Willmar (Nov. 24 – Dec. 31) or Sever’s Holiday Lights in Shakopee (Nov. 24 – Jan. 1).
Holiday Trains: The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be rolling through Minnesota Dec. 11 – 16, with stops in more than two dozen.
In Duluth, the Christmas City Express chugs along Lake Superior select weekends through Dec. 18.
Holiday Events: Holidazzle is back in downtown Minneapolis (Nov. 25 – Dec. 18). The Northern Express is bringing fun to Excelsior (Dec. 3 – 18). First City of Lights festivities (Nov. 25 – 26) in Bemidji. Tour illuminated homes and storefronts through the New Year during the Tour of Homes display contest.
European Christmas Markets: The European Christmas Market at St. Paul’s Union Depot (Nov. 25 – Dec. 18). Excelsior’s Christkindlsmarkt’s KinderWorld (Nov. 25 – 27). Duluth Winter Village at the DECC (Dec. 3 – 4).
Historic Home Tours: Mayowood Mansion in Rochester or Hubbard House in Mankato, Glensheen in Duluth or the Charles A. Lindbergh House and Museum in Little Falls. In St. Paul, travel back in time to Christmas in 1910 on a tour of the James J. Hill House, or head over to the Comstock House in Moorhead to channel holiday traditions from the Victorian era.
Pop-Up Holiday Bars: Celebrate in the city at holiday-themed pop-up bars like Miracle at Lawless Distilling in Minneapolis to enjoy festive Minnesota-made cocktails in a kitschy holiday setting. In northeast Minneapolis, Psycho Suzi’s is transformed into Mary’s Christmas Palace. Guests can sip cocktails and mocktails surrounded by kitschy holiday decor and holiday tunes.
Holiday Shopping: Stroll through some of Minnesota’s most charming downtowns, find one-of-a-kind gifts from local shops and partake in festive holiday fun at Nisswa’s annual City of Lights Celebration (Nov. 25), or squeeze in a visit to downtown Stillwater from Black Friday to New Year’s Eve to find carolers, horse-drawn wagonette rides, shopping deals, live reindeer and more. Visitors can also experience Northfield’s Winter Walk celebration (Dec. 8). The street is lined with hundreds of luminaries and festively decorated shops offering holiday specials.
If more than 500 stores and tax-free shopping aren’t reason enough to visit Mall of America, several holiday activities will delight visitors, including theFestival of Trees (Nov. 16 – Jan. 4) walk-through winter wonderland of extraordinary trees, located on Level 3, Culinary on North. The display is free, but visitors are encouraged to purchase raffle tickets to win tree décor. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Minnesota. Visitors can also pre-schedule meet-and-greets with Santa at Mall of America.
You-Pick Christmas Tree Farms: Channel your inner Clark Griswold by visiting one of Minnesota’s you-pick Christmas tree farms.Each farm features its own personality, from quiet and peaceful to bustling holiday hubs with sleigh rides, family crafts, Santa Claus meet-and-greets and more.
Holiday Shows: It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play at The Saint Paul Hotel (Dec. 1 – 23), A Christmas Carol (Nov. 12 – Dec. 31) at theGuthrie Theater, or Loyce Houlton’s Nutcracker Fantasy , (Dec. 16 – 23) at the State Theatre. The Minnesota Ballet offers a performance of The Nutcracker: A Duluth Tale (Dec. 9 – 11) at the DECC in Duluth.
Holiday Teas and Treats: Sip tea and enjoy treats like warm scones, canapes, cheesecakes, tea sandwiches and more. Book a tea time at the Lowell Inn in Stillwater, the Mad Hatter in Anoka or The Saint Paul Hotel. Get your fill of holiday sweets and treats and leave the baking to someone else. Visit a local bakery, café or restaurant to pick up locally made cookies, cakes and other treats this season.
