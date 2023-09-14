The 14th Annual Hayride for Food Drive event is set to take place on October 1 from 1 to 5 p.m. This event will be hosted at 2675 337th Ave NE, conveniently located just half a mile north of Cub Foods.
In 2022 this event collected 1,540 pounds of food for the local food pantry and raised $4,000 for the Salvation Army. Organizers hope to meet that same goal this year if not more.
According to statistics from Second Harvest Heartland 1 in 6 families in Minnesota face food insecurity. This event is an opportunity for the community to come together and support local families in need.
Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, which will be collected to help those facing food insecurity. In addition to food donations, cash contributions will be gladly accepted, with all proceeds going to the Salvation Army.
The highlight of the event are the handicap-accessible hay rides. Other activities include face painting, a bouncy house, mini horses, a silent auction, prize drawings and a bike raffle, and more. There will be baked goods and beverage available for purchase
If you have any questions or need more information , please contact Danny at 612-209-4469 or 651-402-4709 or by email at bbbloomgren@q.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.