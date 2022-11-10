U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 8
Pete Stauber (R) 188,76057.19%
Jen Schultz (D) 141,00742.72%
STATE SENATE DISTRICT 28
Mark Koran (R) 26,01267.18%
Victoria Ann Bird(D) 12,670 32.72%
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 27B
Kurt Daudt (R) 13,24973.23%
Brad Brown (D) 4,815 26.61%
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 28A
Brian Johnson (R) 12,90368.03%
Erik Johnson (D) 6,04331.86%
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 28B
Anne Neu Brindley (R) 12,260 62.11%
Katie Malchow (D) 7,47137.85%
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 11B
Nathan Nelson (R) 12,13668.36%
Eric Olson (D) 5,603 31.56%
