ISANTI county Commissioner District 4

Mike Warring (Incumbent) 2,42997.98%

ISANTI COUNTY ATTORNEY

Jeff Edblad (Incumbent)        13,16798.02%

ISANTI COUNTY SOIL AND WATER SUPERVISOR

Tom Anderson (District 2) 13,00499.00%

David Medvecky (DIstrict 5) 12,83899.04%

CAMBRIDGE MAYOR

Jim Godfrey (Incumbent)   2,89398.13%

NORTH BRANCH CITY COUNCIL (SPECIAL ELECTION)

Robert Canada (Incumbent, Appointed) 2,82297.51%

NORTH BRANCH SCHOOL BOARD (SPECIAL ELECTION)

Shelly Johnson  5,56798.34%

CHISAGO COUNTY SHERIFF

Brandon Thyen (Incumbent)  19,57399.02%

CHISAGO COUNTY ATTORNEY

Janet Reiter (Incumbent)  17,25899.01%

Chisago County Soil and Water Supervisor

Lance Petersen (District 1)  1,38299.00%

David W. Tollberg (District 3)  1,38599.07%

