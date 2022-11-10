ISANTI county Commissioner District 4
Mike Warring (Incumbent) 2,42997.98%
ISANTI COUNTY ATTORNEY
Jeff Edblad (Incumbent) 13,16798.02%
ISANTI COUNTY SOIL AND WATER SUPERVISOR
Tom Anderson (District 2) 13,00499.00%
David Medvecky (DIstrict 5) 12,83899.04%
CAMBRIDGE MAYOR
Jim Godfrey (Incumbent) 2,89398.13%
NORTH BRANCH CITY COUNCIL (SPECIAL ELECTION)
Robert Canada (Incumbent, Appointed) 2,82297.51%
NORTH BRANCH SCHOOL BOARD (SPECIAL ELECTION)
Shelly Johnson 5,56798.34%
CHISAGO COUNTY SHERIFF
Brandon Thyen (Incumbent) 19,57399.02%
CHISAGO COUNTY ATTORNEY
Janet Reiter (Incumbent) 17,25899.01%
Chisago County Soil and Water Supervisor
Lance Petersen (District 1) 1,38299.00%
David W. Tollberg (District 3) 1,38599.07%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.