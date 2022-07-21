2022 Isanti County Outstanding Seniors active in fundraising

This year’s Outstanding Seniors have been serving the community, at many different events, as a part of the Cambridge Lion’s Club since 1986.
Clif and Darlene Melland won the Outstanding Senior award because of their volunteer efforts. The award is presented to a male and female resident age 70 or older whose volunteer work benefits the community. According to Clif, the award came as a “surprise” to the couple.
The Mellands have actively participated in fundraising for the Lion’s Club at the Isanti County Fair taco stand, the Antique Fair concession stands, and the Cambridge Fly In. The Outstanding Seniors nomination recognizes their efforts with, “the Ambassadors Breakfasts, Scholarships, Adopt a Highway, and the Isanti County Christmas Project” as the reason for their selection.
Clif especially likes making pancakes for the Fly In and helped build a special grill used to cook the pancakes. Darlene likes working the concession stands where she can meet and talk to new people.
When asked why they participated in all their volunteer activities Clif said, “It’s what we do.”
Members of the Weber Lutheran Church, Clif and Darlene are actively involved in supporting the Seniors Activity Center by eating lunch there every day.
The Mellands will be officially recognized in a ceremony during the Isanti County Fair on Thursday, July 21, which is also “Senior Day” at the fair.
Know an outstanding senior in your life? Nominations for the 2023 Outstanding Senior award can be made by contacting Jody Van Lingen, Executive Director, Isanti County Commission on Aging, by Phone: 763-689-6555 or email: director@cambridgesac.org.
