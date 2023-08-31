2023 Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Fall Sports Showcase

GIRLS TENNIS
Head coach: Thea Lowman
Assistant coaches: Macy Hartman, Diana Gagnon, Jennifer Magnuson, Jim Lepping
Who are the players to watch this year? Returning letter-winners: seniors Erin Baker, Morgan Okerlund, and Isabelle Sullivan; juniors Lyla Hajek and Grace Weibel; sophomores Ainsley Doom and Evie Porta; freshman Anya Lowman.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The core of our team is a group of athletes who are passionate about tennis, are positive leaders, and have had great successes on the tennis court. We are looking for these players to utilize their competition experiences and successes to step into this season’s positions with determination while helping guide those new to varsity.
What challenges will the team face? Replacing seniors lost to graduation is always one of the challenges of a season. We’re working on finding doubles pairings and a singles line-up that will be most effective. As players move into higher positions and possibly move from doubles to singles and vice versa, players are focusing on using their past experiences and successes as a foundation for confidence during tough matches.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? Our main goal is to become a stronger, deeper tennis team by boosting our individual tennis games each time we step on the courts. In doing so, we’re looking to clinch those 4 team points needed to win each match.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference: Becker and Chisago, Section: Elk River
VOLLEYBALL
Head coach: Colin Dickey
Assistant coaches: Ellen Wander, Niki Pfutzenreuter
Who are the players to watch this year? We only have 2 returning players, Alice Steman and Sophia Johnson so will be looking for them to provide leadership and help our younger girls. Sophomore middle Emma Diederich is also someone who has impressed early.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Staying positive, we are a very young team so will be looking for the younger girls to take the next step in their high school career.
What challenges will the team face? We had 6 seniors last year, two who were 3 and 4 year varsity starters so we lost a lot of leadership but I’m extremely confident in both Alice and Sophia’s ability to help the younger girls both on and off the court.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? Continue to improve from game to game. We will make mistakes but the key will be to learn from them and move on.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference: Monticello, Section: Forest Lake
GIRLS SOCCER
Head coach: Tyler Hayft
Assistant coaches: Stephen Larson, Nate Hayft, and Christiana Smisson
Who are the players to watch this year? Definitely our seniors on the front line Sophia Schwappach and Ella Hasser. They will look to provide the scoring threat that junior captain Audrey Herbst will be providing them from her midfield role.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Playing together as a team and keeping our shape. Our goal is to expand on the attractive brand of soccer that we played last year and this group has the ability to do so.
What challenges will the team face? Early challenges will be integrating such a large group of underclassmen. This conference is so tight and so tough that getting them acclimated early is something that we need to find success in.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? To finish top 3 in the Mississippi 8 and have a successful playoff performance.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Monticello are always the favorites to win the conference but Zimmerman is new this year. They are definitely a club that we are going to have to keep a close eye on.
FOOTBALL
Head coach: Shane Weibel
Assistant coaches: Erik Graham, Nic Oleltjen, Jody Ledahl, John Henderson, Cody Kielsa, Kevin Kostecka
Who are the players to watch this year? Brayden Coplan, Blake Ramlet, Landon Weinmann, Levi Maurer, Sam Gusk
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Ability to establish the run and play gap sound defense
What challenges will the team face? Elk River and Andover are both in our District and in our Section
What are your goals for the 2023 season? Be the best representation of our Communities of Cambridge and Isanti
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Elk River and Andover
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Head coach: Josh Lowman
Assistant coaches: Linda Droubie and Katie Adams
Who are the players to watch this year? Hunter Jacobson, Kenna Sjoberg, & Molly Larson all return as past Mississippi 8 All-Conference Runners; both Hunter and Kenna also narrowly missed out on a chance to compete in the AAA state meet. Following them are several All-Conference Honorable Mention returners in Jonas Kennedy and Lydia Smisson.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? For the first time in quite a while, both teams have depth. They have some top quality lead runners but are also complimented by another 7-15 runners who will directly and indirectly impact the team scoring outcomes in positive ways.
What challenges will the team face? Navigating a season while avoiding injuries and having the runners all peak at the right time is tough. Also, on the girls’ side, we will need girls to step up into leadership roles.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? Both squads are looking to move up the ranks in the Conference. Last season the boys placed 5th while the girls placed 4th in the very competitive Mississippi 8 Conference. As for Section 7AAA, the girls saw a dramatic improvement last year moving up 3 spots to 5th overall. They will look to continue to climb those ranks and have the firepower to do so. The boys have an outstanding chance to do the same. They finished in 7th last year. If things work out well the hope is that both squads could break into the top 4!
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? M8 Boys: Big Lake has run the show the last 3 seasons but this could be the year they relinquish the crown. Strong teams from Becker and Chisago Lakes as well as Cambridge-Isanti will look to push them. The team that looks to have the best chance to unseat them is Monticello.
M8 Girls: It looks to be another close duel between Becker and Monticello. Mixing it in will be strong teams from Chisago Lakes and Cambridge-Isanti.
In both cases an unknown may be the addition of Zimmerman to the conference.
7AAA Boys: This looks to be a battle between Blaine and Andover with Centennial following closely.
7AAA Girls: This could be another close one between Forest Lake and Centennial with the edge going to Centennial. However, Duluth East could be right in the mix as well.
BOYS SOCCER
Head coach: Joe Kassa
Assistant coaches: David Stebbins
Who are the players to watch this year? We have a lot of returning Varsity players from last year. We have a good balance of Offense and Defense this year, and that will allow us to really push the attack and open our midfield up to be aggressive.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The keys will be how quickly we can incorporate the new players and get everyone on the same page, and ramping up our goal production from last year.
What challenges will the team face? Biggest challenge will be staying focused on our team goals, and ensuring everyone is committed to what it will take to achieve those goals.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? Our goal this season is to continue where we left off at the end of last season, and to raise our standing in the Conference and Sections.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Monticello is always a top contender in the Conference
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Head coach: Gary Gotz
Assistant coaches: Kate Goebel, Kurt William, John Gebell
Who are the players to watch this year? We will have a strong group of returning athletes led by returning Captains Cuincy Gibbs and Sasha Lindman. Olivia Thompson and Delanie Walber showed a lot of versatility last year and are looking very strong this year . Seniors Sophie Robyn and Annie Hennen will be scoring lots of points for us this year . We have a large group of younger swimmers that will be looking to fill in the line up as well as a young group of divers led by last years section medalist Jovie Ebertowski
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The keys to our success this year will be to continue to develop the depth across the line up that we started last year so that we can be a strong 3 and four deep in each event.
What challenges will the team face? We compete against a lot of teams that are made up mostly of year around club swimmers . We are not. So we have to play catch up early in the season to get into the shape we need to be able to compete as strongly as we can.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? Our goals for the 2023 season are to continue to learn and improve as the season goes on so we can make a strong showing in the conference and at the section level.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? At the conference I am assuming Monticello will be very strong and most likely the team to beat. At the section level Anoka and Blaine were neck in neck last year with Anoka edging it out . That should continue this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.