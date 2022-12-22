Property development in North Branch continues to grow with council support — with one noteworthy exception on Main Street.
The proposed apartment complex in the vacant lot between 3rd and 4th Avenues was denied funding by the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency (MHFA), the council learned at its final meeting of 2022.
Community Development Director Jason Ziemer was quick to add that projects like this often have to apply for several years before they receive MHFA funding, making this denial a mere delay for those who oppose the development should the developer continue to pursue the project.
The council also narrowly approved the city’s requests to re-plat an outlot it owns, through the North Branch Economic Development Authority (EDA), in the Cherokee Place townhome development.
On a 3-2 vote, with council members Kelly Neider and Robert Canada voting “nay,” the council approved the changes that would allow the city to eventually sell it for a proposed townhome development.
The EDA will still have the final decision about entering into any purchase agreement, regardless of the platting decision. The city’s Planning Commission recommended approval at its Dec. 6 meeting.
Council member Kathy Blomquist was the first to call out this particular agenda item before eventually voting to pass it.
Blomquist suggested the EDA should be made familiar with the circumstances of such a decision.
“With the EDA being, essentially, all new people, they don’t have any idea where this land is or what they’re involved with,” Blomquist said.
Neider wanted to take it a step further and see to it that the EDA review it formally at a meeting before the council could decide.
“I think we should let it go across the EDA desk,” she said. “They own it, shouldn’t they have information and opportunity to look at this?”
Neider’s motion to table the vote failed along the same 3-2 margin.
Council member Patrick Meacham argued it is the responsibility of city officials to keep abreast of items of concern to them — information about the plat requests was available via the Planning Commission.
“At a certain point, staff’s job should not be to handhold them,” Meacham said.
“As a constituent here in three weeks,” he continued, referencing his term ending on Dec. 31, “I would expect if you’re making these decisions and passing on recommendations to the council, you can go out and watch the Planning Commission on your own.”
Ziemer also delivered an end-of-year development update, sharing that, since 2019, the city has approved 890 units of residential development. Of those, 604 were approved in 2022 – 427 single-family lots and townhomes and 177 apartments.
Most recently, the senior apartment complex Heritage Court opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a development Blomquist praised.
“At any income, you can find a place to live in North Branch,” Blomquist said.
Ziemer provided updates on commercial development in the city, including that the developer intends to break ground on the much-anticipated Starbucks Coffee Company and Chipotle Mexican Grill in 2023, once the city finishes its review of the site plan.
The city is discussing multiple developments, both commercial and residential, according to Ziemer, particularly for land west of I-35 and south of Highway 95. Ziemer also said the city is still seeking tenants for the North Branch Industrial Park.
Finally, Ziemer said the city is working with the new owners of the Shops at Gateway North (formerly the North Branch Outlet Mall), listed on their website as ProEquity Asset Management, and their realtor, Christianson & Company.
“We’re trying to put them in touch with different businesses,” Ziemer said.
He said staff has discussed the many permitted uses for the space, including child care and medical facilities.
“Even though we don’t own the property, we’re trying to be a team,” Ziemer said. “We certainly would like to see a lot of those storefront areas go from dark to light.”
OUTGOING MAYOR, COUNCIL MEMBERS RECOGNIZED
The meeting was the last for Mayor Jim Swenson, who will start as a Chisago County Commissioner in 2023.
Council member Meacham’s term is also ending, as is Blomquist’s, who has served on the council since 2003. The three received plaques and the meeting commenced with cake, coffee, and socializing to mark the occasion.
