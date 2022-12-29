The year 2022 can best be labeled as a year of transition. At the beginning of the year, we were transitioning from the final stages of the COVID pandemic to the common perception that it is here to stay as part of our normal way of life. The end of the year brought about another significant transition in the local political landscape as a result of the November elections.
The following are 22 stories that stood out from the rest in catching our attention over the last 365 days. These are not in any order of importance and may not be in chronological order.
LARGE EMPLOYERS WRESTLE WITH COVID MANDATES
The year began with confusion and uncertainty over the state, city, and federal mandates regarding COVID-19 as the pandemic appeared to be diminishing, but with the specter of a relapse looming. Large employers, including many government agencies, were required to draft flexible policies regarding mandatory vaccinations that would need to be enforced depending on a variety of court cases being heard. Also up for debate were mask mandates, with some cities continuing them for several more months while others outright rejected them.
ALLINA GIVES CAMBRIDGE GOOD NEWS, BAD NEWS
Allina Health, which owns and operates Cambridge Medical Center, announced they were planning on constructing a brand new, state-of-the-art medical center to replace the current building, which has been becoming increasingly outdated and undersized. At first, the location wasn’t revealed as Allina Health was still in the process of negotiating for the purchase of the land. However, it was later revealed the new medical center, which is scheduled to be completed in 2025, will be built just east of the Highway 65 bypass and just north of Highway 95, off of Xylite Street NE. The part of the land that was outside of Cambridge city limits was annexed into the city during the last council meeting of the year.
At the same time as their initial announcement regarding the new building, Allina Health also announced the Cambridge Medical Center would discontinue inpatient obstetrical services (the maternity department), meaning expectant mothers would have to commute to either Mora or Coon Rapids for scheduled births. The backlash of that announcement overshadowed the new medical center announcement.
50-YEAR-OLD REMAINS ID’ED
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office announced that thanks to modern-day DNA analysis, the identity of remains of an unknown person discovered in Bradford Township back in 2003 had been discovered. Those remains wound up being of Donald Rindahl, who had been reported missing in 1970. How Rindahl, whose last known place of residence was Ramsey County, was killed and buried in Bradford Township, remains a mystery however.
LONGTIME ACTIVITIES DIRECTOR RETIRES
Mark Solberg, who had been serving as Cambridge-Isanti’s Activities Director for 23 years, officially turned in his letter of impending retirement, effective at the end of June. Between those 23 years and his time as a teacher and coach of football and baseball, Solberg had been a fixture of Bluejacket athletics for 41 years.
After his retirement, though, Solberg threw his hat into the ring for the C-I School Board elections. Unsurprisingly, he wound up being the top vote-getter and will begin his four-year term on the school board in early January.
Matt Braaten, who himself has been involved with Bluejacket athletics for more than 20 years, was named as Solberg’s replacement.
COUNTY RECORDER RESIGNS, PROMPTING CONTROVERSIAL CHANGES
After unsuccessfully attempting to change the county recorder position from being elected to being appointed back in November 2021, Isanti County was able to take another crack at it after current county recorder Karen Long resigned to take the same position in Chisago County.
Previously, the motion to make the position appointed failed due to not receiving the required super-majority of votes from the five-person Isanti County Board of Commissioners. This time, however, the vote passed on a 4/1 vote.
This decision proved to be a significant point of contention during the general election for the incumbents’ opponents.
BUSINESSES ARE BOOMING
Even before the first two Kwik Trips were completed and opened in Cambridge, the city announced they had reached an agreement with the popular convenience store chain to construct a third store within city limits. This one, which is slated to open in 2024, will be on the west end of town.
This was the first of several major businesses being revealed to be opening in the area. Next came the city of Isanti announcing the construction of a Dairy Queen along Highway 65.
But the even more talked about and anticipated revelations were KFC (which is already open), Chipotle, and Starbucks coming to North Branch; plus the longest-running rumor/running joke becoming a reality of Pizza Ranch opening in Cambridge.
ONE ACT EARNS STARRED PERFORMANCE
The area’s One Act Play competition has been dominated by either CIHS or North Branch for the past five years, with one of the two schools advancing to state. This year, not only was it Cambridge-Isanti’s turn to win the section title, but the troupe also claimed the school’s first-ever starred performance at state.
VETERANS MEMORIAL FINDS NEW HOME
After an extended discussion that at times got a little too heated, the North Branch City Council approved allowing a veterans memorial to be constructed in Central Park. This location replaced the previously proposed site next to the North Branch High School stadium. Central Park was chosen due to its visibility within the city.
This decision was made despite the objections of some, including some members of the council, who believed Central Park was less than ideal due to how busy the park already was.
That site was locked in as the new home later in the year after the council approved a new design and site plan for the memorial. However, a timeline for when the memorial will be constructed is to be determined, based on ongoing fundraising efforts.
C-I GIRL WRESTLER PART OF HISTORY
This year marked the very first girls state individual wrestling tournament sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League. Cambridge-Isanti wound up being a part of this historic tournament as junior Kami Senlycki placed second in the 165-pound weight class.
C-I MOCK TRIAL ADVANCES TO STATE
For the first time in its 34-year history, the Bluejacket Mock Trial team advanced to the state competition. There, Natalie Randall earned all-state attorney and Sophia Masters earned all-state witness honors.
TOWNSHIP’S ACTIONS SURPRISE CITY
The city of North Branch was “blindsided” by the news that Lent Township, which borders the southern border of the city, had initiated steps to merge with the city of Stacy. What’s more, the city was surprised to hear the merger was instigated out of concern that North Branch would attempt to annex a portion of the township.
Eventually, the city and township, along with the city of Chisago City were able to come to an agreement over specific properties that stated their preference to be annexed into one of the two cities instead of the city of Stacy. However, there is still much more work than Lent Township officials anticipated that needs to be done before the merger can be finalized.
CRAZY ELECTION SEASON
As part of the mandated redrawing of county commissioner district borders, Chisago County gave the city of North Branch officials exactly what they were asking for — a single district that encompasses the entire city. Meanwhile, Isanti County initially chose to keep its borders the same as before but changed its mind after being threatened with legal action over an uneven population distribution.
These decisions proved to be the opening act of what turned into one of the most contentious local election seasons as a record number of people filed to run for various city, county, and school district elections. Once the dust cleared, few of the incumbents who chose to run, to begin with, were re-elected, with a large number of political newcomers being elected.
To cap it all off, three elections featured requested hand recounts either because of a slim margin of victory or over concerns of election integrity. As it turned out, the hand recounts resulted in no significant changes to the election results.
GEORGE LARSON DIES
Local football legend and former Isanti County Commissioner George Larson died at the age of 89. Larson was known across the state as one of the winningest football coaches in Minnesota State High School League history, with his teams earning 307 wins, including three state championships and two runner-ups.
After retiring from coaching (for a second time), Larson went on to be a formidable county commissioner for 22 years.
LOCAL BUSINESS EARNS AWARD
Sunrise Flower Mill, located in North Branch, was the recipient of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Minnesota Encore Entrepreneurs of the Year. This award is given to a small business whose owner started their business after a certain age or after retiring from a different career.
At the time of the award, owners Martha and Darrold Glanville had built their unique flour mill from a small, two-person operation to one which features over 40,000 customers on its mailing list. Equally noteworthy, the business had grown by approximately 1200% during the previous, COVID-era years.
CONTROVERSY SURROUNDS PROPOSED AFFORDABLE APARTMENTS
What initially appeared to be an innocent approval of a letter of support for state housing aid for a proposed affordable housing project in North Branch ballooned into a huge controversy that dominated conversation right at election time.
At the center of the controversy was a proposed 65-unit affordable apartment complex whose developers had a preliminary purchase agreement with the owners of a vacant lot along Main Street. Through a series of social media posts riddled with misinformation, the perception was the council had already approved the complex, when in reality they had only agreed to offer a letter of support for its state financial aid application.
An overwhelming “not in my backyard” sentiment prompted the council to consider a housing moratorium within the city’s central business district, however the council chose to not go that route since there was no official housing proposal in front of them.
BOUTIQUE HOTEL PROPOSED
A different downtown project in Cambridge received overwhelming support. The owners of The Leader and Pinewood Wedding and Events Center announced their intention to build and open a 32-room boutique hotel in downtown Cambridge behind The Leader.
POPULAR TEACHER, COACH KILLED
The Cambridge-Isanti football team, along with the school district as a whole, was shocked by the unexpected death of assistant coach and sixth-grade teacher Brandon Houtsma. According to the incident report, Houtsma was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Kanabec County. Subsequently, the Bluejacket football team dedicated their season to his memory.
TRANSFERENCE OF POWER
As part of its “winding down,” North Branch Water & Light agreed to sell its electric interests to East Central Energy. The purchase price was over $5.3 million. Also part of the purchase agreement was a rate freeze for the 2,000 NBW&L customers for three years. Originally, the purchase was hoped to be finalized before Dec. 31, however it was also contingent on approval by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, who just did so on Dec. 15.
WESTROM FOUND GUILTY
Three years after being charged with first and second degree murder in the 1993 death of Jeanie Childs, former local businessman Jerry Westrom was found guilty on both counts. Westrom was originally charged following an extended cold case investigation that included using DNA matching software and the highly reported confiscation of a napkin at a hockey game.
The trial itself lasted 16 total days, with nine of those days being in the courtroom. The jury found Westrom guilty after only a couple hours of deliberation.
BOOK ISN’T MOVED OR REMOVED
Following a series of vocal requests for a book to be either outright removed or at least moved to a different section, the East Central Regional Library Board voted nearly unanimously to continue to place “Its Perfectly Normal” in the Juvenile Non-fiction section. Opponents of the book characterized it as offensive due to its graphic illustrations and open discussion regarding a wide array of sex education topics, including homosexuality and gender identity.
NB FOOTBALL ADVANCES TO STATE
The North Branch Viking football team claimed the school’s first-ever section championship in that sport via a dominating 34-6 win over Cloquet. In the state quarterfinals, the underdog Vikings gave the favored Rocori Spartans a run for their money before falling 22-12.
TAKING ANOTHER LOOK
During the final meeting of the year for both the Cambridge City Council and Isanti County Commissioners, it was announced they, along with Cambridge-Isanti Schools and Allina Health are entering into a Joint Powers Agreement to facilitate investigating the feasibility of constructing a “Community Wellness Center” in the area. Additionally, a working group comprised of representatives from each government entity, plus other interested members of the community was formed. The feasibility study will be performed without the use of any public money, as the group had already secured grant money.
