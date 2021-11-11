A single-vehicle crash has resulted in the death of a 33-year-old woman.
According to the Isanti county Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:17 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, emergency personnel from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and Braham Police Department responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in the area of Roanoke Street NW and 417th Avenue NW in Maple Ridge Township. Upon arrival, they located one vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a tree.
An adult female, who has since been identified as 33-year-old Megan Shinnick, was found in close proximity to the vehicle. According to the press release, she was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A further search of the area revealed no other victims. The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances of the crash.
