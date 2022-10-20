Minnesota communities and schools seeking to develop safer places for students to walk and bicycle can apply for $650,000 in grant opportunities through the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School program.
Two types of grants are available:
“Boost” grants support existing SRTS work, often from SRTS plans. Applications for “Boost” grants are due by Nov. 30, 2022. Applicants will be notified of decisions by January 2023 and have until June 2023 to make all expenditures related to the grant contract.
Planning assistance grants are available to help engage stakeholders, analyze existing data and prioritize strategies to make it safer and easier for students to walk and bicycle to school and in daily life. Applications are due by Jan. 11, 2023. Applicants will be notified of decisions by March 2023 and can expect planning to begin July 2023.
“Making it safer and easier for students to walk and bicycle can have major impacts on their health and overall well-being,” said Dave Cowan, MnDOT SRTS coordinator. “We know students do better in school when they build physical activities into their day. Safe Routes to School plans and programs can help communities create safe spaces for people to walk and bicycle.”
Since 2006, MnDOT has worked with more than 500 schools and communities in Minnesota to fund plans, implement programs and make infrastructure improvements to advance safe routes to school efforts.
Visit the SRTS grants website at http://www.dot.state.mn.us/saferoutes/grants-funding.html to learn more about the grants or programs.
