Side dishes are just as important to a holiday meal as the main course. It’s perfectly acceptable to offer a few new and unique dishes on your holiday table, but guests likely will be expecting some tried-and-true classics as well.
Green bean casserole is a staple of many holiday dining tables. Alongside mashed potatoes and candied sweet potatoes, green bean casserole is a beloved holiday recipe — and it’s easy to make as well. This recipe for traditional “Green Bean Casserole,” courtesy of Campbell’s®, can hit the right tone for guests who want a taste of holidays past this year.
Green Bean Casserole
Serves 6
1 can (10 1⁄2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Mushroom soup or 98% Fat Free Cream of Mushroom soup or Condensed Unsalted Cream of Mushroom Soup
1⁄2 cup milk
1 teaspoon soy sauce
4 cups cooked cut green beans
1 1⁄3 cups cups French’s® Fried Onions (divided)
Heat the oven to 350 F. Stir the soup, milk, soy sauce, beans and 2⁄3 cup onions in a 11⁄2-quart casserole. Season the mixture with salt and pepper.
Bake for 25 minutes or until hot. Stir the bean mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining 2⁄3 cup onions.
Bake for another 5 minutes or until the onions are golden brown.
Variations: This recipe can be customized as one sees fit. Double up the amount of condensed soup if you desire a wetter casserole, or change the flavor by selecting a different flavor soup variety, such as Cream of Asparagus. You can add grated Parmesan cheese or shredded cheddar if you want a cheesy option. Some people prefer to use French-style green beans instead of the thicker cut variety.
Alternate cooking method: The traditional recipe has you cooking the casserole in the oven. However, if you have a large enough toaster oven, you can cook it in there to free up oven space; otherwise, prepare the casserole as directed in a slow cooker and cook on low for around 3 to 4 hours, until tender. Then add the remaining onions and transfer the casserole to the oven to crisp up for 5 minutes. (Check that the slow cooker crock is oven-safe; otherwise, spoon the mixture into an oven-safe dish for the final baking and serving.)
