Last fall I wrote an article about the different insects I dealt with while picking fall raspberries. I mentioned insects that were a real problem this fall like the Japanese Beetle that destroys asparagus ferns, grape leaves, the leaves of some tree species and raspberry leaves.
The multicolored Asian beetle does a good job of eating the aphids in the soybean fields, but when the soybeans are ripe, the beetles move on to things like raspberries, blueberries, thin-skinned grapes, tomatoes, etc., causing lots of damage to these crops. However, in 2021, I noticed very few multicolored Asian beetles, and I think it’s because we had a very dry summer which resulted in fewer aphids. In fact, I did notice more native lady bugs than the Asian ones, though they do look similar, and you might need a magnifying glass to tell the difference.
When I was growing up, there were ample native lady bugs, sometimes referred to as Lady Bird beetles, not only in Minnesota but worldwide. And they often had fables or stories told about them along with friendly names. People in northern Germany believed that fewer than seven spots on their backs meant a big harvest. In Central Europe it was believed that if a young unmarried woman caught a lady bug and it crawled across the back of her hand, she would be married within a year.
Lady bugs are a valuable asset in gardens, flower beds, and even on houseplants. They eat aphids and other small insects that can affect the health of the plants. In fact, there are five species of lady bugs that can be purchased and released into your gardens to help control insects.
There are more than 450 species of lady beetles in North America. The multicolored Asian beetle is one of the newest ones that came to the United States in 1900 and was reintroduced in the 1970s to help control aphids in the pecan orchards. They are the most exotic and the most aggressive and numerous of the lady beetles. Also, they are slightly larger than a lady bug, and their wing covers are not bright red but orange or yellow-orange. This beetle typically has 19 black spots which can vary in appearance from well-defined to no more than faint traces on its wing covers.
The multicolored Asian beetle also goes by different names depending on the region you live in. In North America they are sometimes called the Halloween beetle, not just because of their many colors but because that’s the time of year that they start heading indoors to overwinter inside your home and other buildings.
Though there may not be much you can do to avoid having them as “house guests” for the long winter months or keeping them out of your fruit and vegetable gardens, at least you now know a little bit more about them, and that’s always a good thing.
