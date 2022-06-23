After purchasing the historic, 103-year-old Leader store from his uncle in 2018, Grant Johnson had a vision of creating a higher-scale eating establishment joined with the traditional clothing store within its walls. Despite skepticism over whether Cambridge would support fancier dining — and a pandemic that greatly limited business for over a year — Johnson’s vision has not only come to fruition but thrived.
About that same time, Kate and Tony Becker had a vision to create a unique wedding and event venue that would combine modern, high-end amenities with natural surroundings. Despite public skepticism over light and noise pollution in the rural setting on the corner of Highway 95 and Palm Street west of Cambridge — and a pandemic that greatly limited business for over a year — their vision not only came to fruition in the form of Pinewood Wedding and Events Center but has also thrived to the tune of 80 to 100 events a year.
Over the last four years, Grant, his wife Michelle, and the Beckers have found mutual clientele, especially with wedding parties looking for a place to hold the rehearsal dinner, with Leader’s basement meeting room being a perfect location. Through that loose partnership, a friendship emerged, along with the realization that there was something drastically missing in Cambridge that would not only benefit their customers but the entire city — ample hotel accommodations.
“These weddings are bringing hundreds of people to Cambridge every weekend and the local hotels cannot keep up with the demand,” Johnson said. “A lot of wedding guests are forced to stay in neighboring cities or drive back to the metro area to find accommodations.”
“We have a lot of clients that are forced to drive down to Blaine or even Minneapolis,” Kate said. “We heard a lot of people saying, ‘The venue is great, the rehearsal dinner is great, but there’s no place for us to stay.’ I think having this hotel will just elevate their experience.”
About a year ago, somewhat to their surprise, the answer came to them — how about building their own hotel? Better yet, why not build it behind Leader where a building has been sitting vacant for about 20 years?
“None of us was looking for something else to do,” said Johnson, which got chuckles of agreement from Kate, Tony and Michelle. “Kate and Tony just had their first baby. They’re also building a resort up in Nisswa.”
“It’s a God thing,” added Tony. “The pieces have just fit throughout the whole process.”
“There’s that strong, common trust in faith that this is what we’re supposed to do,” said Johnson. “We’ve got the energy and vision to pull it through. Every week, there was just this door that was wide open. We were ready for a ‘no,’ ready for a shut door, and we never came up to it.”
Thus, the seeds of The Mercantile — a 32-room boutique hotel — was planted. And thanks to the cooperation of the city, which has agreed to vacate the southern section of the alley behind Leader and re-plat the property to physically attach the hotel to Leader, plus the blessings of neighboring businesses, those seeds have now started growing.
CONTINUING THE VISION
Not only will the hotel be physically attached to Leader, but visually and aesthetically as well. The building itself will be prominently brick in the same style as Leader and other historic buildings downtown. Johnson said Leah Kangas, architect for the remodeling of Leader, is on board as the architect for the hotel as well.
“We are building a destination hotel that will represent the history of Cambridge and the 103-year legacy of Leader,” Johnson said. “How the restaurant and store now work together, 100% that was a huge door that opened up for us. You couldn’t go to a marketing firm and come up with a story of a 103-year-old department store in a downtown area that’s been this strong without connecting it to the history. We’re going to put a lot of those historical elements that we possess into that building. It’s going to have a museum quality to it, but juxtaposed against this really highly appointed, nice, comfortable space.”
“People connect with the history. Whether they are familiar with it or not, I think it’s a deep-rooted connection that everybody has, whether you are from the area or not. People can take a step back in time and dream about what it used to be like,” Tony added.
THE ‘NUTS AND BOLTS’ OF THE HOTEL
Besides the 32 rooms, the quartet is looking at the three-story building having additional meeting space that could do groom’s dinners or smaller weddings, on the second level, a 12-seat boardroom with an outdoor patio, the potential of some sort of rooftop space for events, a Swedish daytime spa, plus valet parking, with cars being parked off-site to help alleviate a loss of parking spots.
The current, vacated building will be torn down and a brand-new building will take its place.
As for a timeline, the four are keeping that loose due to the current situation of supply and services shortages. At this time, they are planning to “start this year and open next year.”
NOT JUST FOR WEDDINGS
While the partners will offer the hotel as part of a “one-stop shopping” package deal with Pinewood, they insist it isn’t going to be exclusive to those clients.
“There’s going to be rooms for people coming in to visit their parents and different things like that,” said Johnson. “It’s the folks that are coming in to visit the folks. We want to protect that and be available to them, so our reservations system will allow for that. We’ve also already seen people coming up to Cambridge to shop, to dine, to visit the other areas and attractions, and instead of turning around and driving back to Red Wing or Duluth, they’ll stay the night, and those dollars will stay downtown.”
And that is the kicker for doing all of this — improving the community as a whole.
“We (Leader) close at nine. They go to (Cambridge) Bar and Grill, to Sidelines,” Johnson said. “We will have people getting up and going to People’s. That’s another restaurant, but we’re not competing against them. We want more of the right kind of service, hospitality, retail, restaurant, businesses where the folks staying in the hotel can just spend a day or two.
“Cambridge businesses are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars with the lack of hotel rooms. We see them eating, shopping, buying groceries, filling up their cars at local stores and generating a lot of income for local businesses and the city of Cambridge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.