A year later, still no answers in death of Nicholas Enger

Nicholas Enger didn’t get to take a senior picture. He didn’t go to his senior prom, have his biography posted on Facebook as part of the Cambridge-Isanti School District’s “Meet the Blue Crew” post, and on Friday night, he won’t be walking with the graduates of the CIHS class of 2022 as they accept their diplomas.
Nicholas was killed a year ago when he was hit by a stray bullet when attending a car race in Minneapolis.
“We have good and bad days and then there are the really bad days,” said Amanda Bolz, Nicholas’s mother. “Time is not going to erase all we have lost not having him around. Everything is a constant reminder, going to graduations, weddings, family functions, we won’t get to do this with Nicholas anymore.
According to media reports, at approximately 1:45 a.m. on June 5, an altercation broke out between two people participating in the races, who began shooting at one another. Nicholas was hit by a stray bullet. Although CPR was attempted at the scene until paramedics arrived, Nicholas died later that morning at Hennepin County Medical Center.
Since then, the investigation by the Minneapolis Police Department has been ongoing. His mother Amanda Bolz said the murder of her son has yet to be solved.
“We still have the same investigator and haven’t heard anything new,” she said.
While MPD works the case, Bolz and her family work to move on. A fundraiser in March collected money to assist in the ongoing investigation and also had T-shirts and window clings made, bearing the slogan “Justice for Nicholas.”
“We did raise a reward for $17,000 that is being offered through crime stoppers,” Bolz said. “We had many generous donations from our community and a good turnout (at the March fundraiser).
“We are blessed with all of the support from our family, friends, church and community,” she explained.
Additionally, the family established a scholarship in Nicholas’s name at CIHS through Dollars for Scholars.
“We wanted to start a legacy in his name for the kids that attended school with him — to help out a kid like Nicholas,” Bolz said.
Family and friends have also designated a portion of Minnesota Highway 95 in honor of Nicholas in the state’s Adopt a Highway program. On June 5, his loved ones gathered at Cambridge City Park to share memories of the boy who was 17 when he died.
“Even though this has been an awful year, I am determined to make good things come out of it,” Bolz said. “We did our first highway cleanup, started a scholarship, and raised money for a reward to make the responsible person pay, and our state a little safer.”
Bolz added that she and her family hope someone will eventually “come forward and do the right thing.”
“Nicholas will be missed more than we can express and we are truly thankful for our community for all their support and help,” Bolz said. “There is always a piece of us missing. We carry that with us every day and every part of our lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.