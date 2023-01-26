AAA Award Recognition

The Minnesota State High School League sponsors the AAA award for a senior girl and a senior boy who excel in Academics (3.0 GPA or better), Athletics (at least one MSHSL-sponsored athletic activity) and Arts (MSHSL-sponsored debate, one-act play, speech, visual arts, and instrumental or vocal music). Each Administrative Region 7AA member school, may nominate one senior girl and one senior boy to the region level for review and evaluation. The Region Committee then selects one girl and one boy as the Region winners who will advance to enter the state competition.
Tom Lenarz, Region 7AA Executive Secretary announced today that Ava Lowman, of Cambridge-Isanti High School, was selected by the Region 7AA Committee to represent Region 7AA in the MSHSL Academics, Athletics, and Arts Award program.
Ava was described as “the epitome of what the Triple A Award stands for” by her coach. In looking at her resume you can see why. As a dedicated two sport athlete Ava completed a record setting career in tennis and was twice voted as a team captain. She is top 20 all time in career victories for Cambridge-Isanti. As a track athlete she was a three time letterwinner and participated in both True Team state and section meets. As a performer Ava shows incredible talent in a wide variety of activities. Whether it is playing the piano for community groups, performing in her schools top band and choir for several years, or making All Conference as a member of the Speech team, Ava has impressed everyone she has worked with. Ava plays the piano for school plays and sings in the schools a cappella group. She has been voted a captain on the speech team 2 times and is the sections reigning champion in Duo Interpretation. Ava does all this while maintaining a 4.36 GPA and challenging herself with the toughest classes her school offers. An AP Scholar of High Distinction Ava has not yet decided on a college, but knows she will follow her passion for both athletics and arts wherever she lands.
