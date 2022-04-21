Addition by subtraction: City of North Branch gets wish with single, city-wide county commissioner district

For the past several years, multiple members of the North Branch City Council, along with certain staff members, have been lamenting the fact that despite the city being split into three Chisago County Commissioner districts — which theoretically meant it had a voting majority of the five-commissioner board representing it —the city lacked any voice on the county board.
“We haven’t seen support from our three county commissioners in my term as mayor and before that,” said North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson during a discussion of the redistricting topic at the March 10 City Council meeting. “And that is a very hurtful thing.”
As an example, Mayor Swenson referred to the disagreement between the city and Chisago County a couple of years ago over a contract for the use of radios by the police and fire departments.
“You (Chisago County Commissioner Chris DuBose) listened to us, but the other two didn’t,” Swenson stated.
“We have three (county commissioners representing the city), but it feels like we have three-quarters of one,” added Councilmember Patrick Meacham.
“North Branch is feeling neglected. They aren’t feeling the love,” admitted DuBose at the time, while at the same time stating that giving the city its own district appeared problematic.
And when the preliminary district boundary maps were presented ahead of the state-mandated redistricting of county commissioners, it looked very much like the city’s pleas had once again fallen upon deaf ears, as the city was again divided into three commissioner districts, with each city precinct in a different district.
Much to everyone’s surprise, however, after all of the dust had settled at the April 13 public hearing on the topic, county commissioners voted to approve a redistricting map that gives the residents of North Branch a district all to themselves.
“I am pleased with the outcome of the Chisago County board. For the first time ever, North Branch will have its own commissioner,” said Swenson in an email to the Star. “This was not the case in the originally proposed redistricting plans back in March. I am so pleased that the North Branch City Council pursued advocating for its own county commissioner, rather than being divided up into three districts as it had been in the past. I’m grateful that the county commissioners saw the value in not splitting up any townships or cities and voted unanimously for such a plan.”
Additional changes to the districts directly connected to this include Sunrise Township moving from District 2 to District 5, and Lent Township moving from District 1 to District 4. This also includes the city of Stacy, which Lent Township is in the preliminary stages of possibly merging with.
According to state statute, if the redistricting process results in a district’s population changing by more than 5%, the commissioner of that district must run for election in the upcoming November elections. In the case of District 1 (which will now be North Branch’s district), Commissioner DuBose’s term was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022, anyway. Additionally, District 5’s seat is currently vacant, so two of North Branch’s three precincts were already scheduled to vote for county commissioner in November.
The filing period for anyone interested in running for county commissioner begins on Tuesday, May 17 and has a deadline of Tuesday, May 31. If three or more candidates file to run for election in the same district, a primary election will be held on Aug. 9, with the top two vote-getters continuing on to the general election on Nov. 8.
