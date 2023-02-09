Additional details of Highway 95 expansion revealed

Slowly but surely, specifics about the much-anticipated expansion of Highway 95 through downtown Cambridge are becoming clearer. At the same time, however, there are still plenty of details that remain fuzzy.
During a recent meeting of local business owners, Jim Hall from SEH, who has been hired as the project’s final design team, gave an update on the project’s status.
According to Hall, the project is now slated to begin in 2026, however if funding becomes available earlier, it could begin in 2025.
As was stated before, the scope of the project will be the expansion of Highway 95 from Birch Street on the west side of town to Fillmore Street on the east side of town to four lanes. Additionally, the street will be rebuilt with the current three-lane design from Birch Street to Fern Street. At the same time as this project will be done, an updated sewer system will be placed to alleviate the persistent street flooding that plagues downtown.
The land needed for the expansion will be along the south side of the highway. MnDOT, using the city as its representative, has already purchased properties that were previously up for sale. Hall said MnDOT has already been in contact with any additional properties that will need to be fully acquired by the state. Additionally, the state will be temporarily acquiring partial properties to be used for construction staging or to make a seamless transition from the property to the street for things such as proper drainage.
One additional piece of information that was brought to light is the street will become a divided street from Birch to Fillmore — similar to how it is laid out from Fillmore east to Flanders/Alabama Street, by a concrete raised island. Hall said due to the locations of the stop-lighted intersections, plus in an attempt to minimize the right-of-way acquisitions, Ashland, Adams, and Davis Streets will be blocked off by the islands so commuters will only be able to make right turns on or off Highway 95 at those intersections.
STILL SEVERAL UNKNOWNS
Hall acknowledged there are components of the project that will still need to be worked out closer to construction time. Foremost of those unknowns was how the construction would be completed — whether westbound or eastbound first, followed by the opposite direction; or in stages along the route, which would require short detours; or have traffic detour around the entire stretch for the duration of the project.
Whichever method is chosen, business owners in attendance expressed their concern over making sure there was ample signage to indicate downtown was still open for business.
Hall promised they would work closely with businesses to ensure proper signage was in place.
Another concern posed that hasn’t been determined yet is putting some sort of pedestrian signage on Cypress Street considering the number of kids who use that intersection while walking to school.
While there will be some movement of the railroad switch that currently sits just south of Highway 95, what isn’t known is how far it will be moved. The initial plan is to have it moved approximately 100 (feet/yards) to the south, which will alleviate some of the congestion at the railroad intersection. However, if funding can be obtained, the switch might be moved a quarter-mile to the south, which would bring even more relief for congestion.
Finally, the exact duration of the construction is not known. The best estimate is this will be at least a two-year project, however Hall said that wouldn’t be non-stop construction for those two years. There would be a pause during the winter months.
Hall said the next steps would be to organize additional informational meetings for the general public. They will take the feedback from those meetings to help formulate the final construction plans. Anyone wanting additional information on the project can go to https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d3/projects/cambridge/index.html.
