Affinity Plus awards grant to Friendship Café

Patrons at the Friendship Café in Cambridge will soon have the chance to receive a meal on the house because of the generosity of the Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Cambridge.
According to Jody Van Lingen, executive director of Isanti County Commission on Aging, the Cambridge Senior Activity Center, which oversees the café, was the lucky recipient of a generous donation from Affinity Plus. The credit union regularly gives back to the community and decides where these funds are needed most. As a non-profit, Van Lingen said, the Senior Activity Center depends on donations such as these.
“We are grateful to be recognized for supporting the senior citizens of Isanti County,” Van Lingen said.
The funds will be used to give away one free meal a day at the café. Each patron who visits the café each day will be entered into a drawing. “One lucky person will receive their next meal on us, using the money donated from Affinity Plus,” Van Lingen said. The daily meal giveaway starts Monday, May 2, and will continue for one year.
The Friendship Café is located in City Center Mall, next to the Cambridge city offices, at 140 Buchanan Street N. Although located within the senior center, the café is open to all. Fresh, hot meals are prepared every day and include a side, dessert, and delicious homemade bread. The menu also includes homemade soups, sandwiches, and chef or taco salads.
“You can dine-in or grab a to-go that takes just a couple of minutes to dish up, and you’ll be on your way,” Van Lingen said. Hours, prices, and the weekly menu can be found at cambridgesac.org, along with a monthly menu and other activities.
“Thank you Affinity Plus for this donation and the opportunity for us to give back to the community with free meals,” Van Lingen said. “This is the second time we have been a recipient of (Affinity’s) generosity, and we are very appreciative.”
