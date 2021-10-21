Affinity Plus branches across the state ‘Plus It Forward’ for the ninth year

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union (Affinity Plus) held its ninth annual ‘Plus It Forward Day’ on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Every year on the second Monday in October, all Affinity Plus branches close to give more than 560 employees a meaningful opportunity to give back to their local communities in ways that matter most to them.
“We look forward to Plus It Forward Day every year,” said Dave Larson, President and CEO of Affinity Plus. “It’s a day dedicated for our employees to give back to their communities and themselves. We care deeply about our communities and our employees so it’s a way for those two entities to come together. All acts of kindness, both big and small, were felt throughout this day, and we encourage everyone to get out in their communities and spread kindness – it matters.”
Some of the ways Affinity Plus employees spent Plus It Forward Day 2021 included: Planting trees, cleaning up parks, raking leaves, making tie blankets, delivering gift baskets to first responders and teachers, giving out coffee, and more.
It’s a day all about kindness and randomly spreading it across Minnesota. That kindness has grown every year, so much so that in 2017 the day expanded into CU Forward Day – a day where Affinity Plus joins other Minnesota credit unions in giving back and spreading kindness. This year more than 64 credit unions came together to spread kindness.
In 2013, Affinity Plus hosted the first organization-wide Plus It Forward Day. Since then, it’s a movement that’s grown into CU Forward Day, where Affinity Plus joins other Minnesota credit unions to give back and spread kindness. This year, CU Forward Day had a record number of participation with 64 credit unions and partnering organizations with over 2,300 employees volunteering 10,000+ hours impacting more than 540,000 people all over the state.
