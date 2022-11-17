Affordable apartments approved sans garages

Additional affordable housing options will soon be coming to Cambridge, however, due to current inflation and rising construction costs, some of the typical amenities found in current complexes needed to be prioritized. In the end, individual washers and dryers, walk-in closets, plus a few other items won out over garages.
The 65-apartment complex, which is planned to be constructed on Old South Main Street, next to Cambridge Christian School, was first brought before the Cambridge Council for approval of a planned unit development at the Oct. 17 meeting. At that time, the council was split 2/2, with council members Lisa Iverson and Bob Shogren voting against the PUD due to there being no garages included, which goes against city code. Community Development Director Marcia Westover said the staff recommendation was to allow going against city code in this case because of the need for affordable housing in the city.
Paul Keenan, vice president of development for Reuter Walton — the developer, said making 65 garages mandatory would be a “deal killer.” However, he also said he was willing to do some number crunching to figure out the feasibility of some garages. Because of the 2/2 split vote, the council agreed to table the item to their Nov. 7 meeting.
At the Nov. 7 meeting, Keenan came back with the numbers he promised. He said to overcome the construction costs associated with building garages, if the council required just nine garages to be built, the result would be switching from washers and dryers in each apartment to shared ones in common areas, removing ceiling fans from all bedrooms, going with lower-quality windows, removing an extra layer of carpeting that helps deaden sound, plus reduce the overall square footage of the building by removing walk-in closets and common-area amenities.
“We would have to find ways, for lack of a better term, to dumb it down because we are using that square footage and costs out in the garages,” Keenan told the council. Even doing that, Keenan said this would only cover the expenses for nine garages. If the council mandated even more garages, the only option for them would be to raise the monthly rent.
In countering the previous claim by Councilmember Bob Shogren that the added expenses would simply eat into their profit margin, Keenan showed the council how their projections indicate at their original proposal, their yearly cash flow would be less than $1,000 per unit per year until year four or five. He also said if they were to separately rent out the garages, which is allowable while still keeping their affordable housing designation, they would only be able to charge about $40 per month.
“There’s not a lot of cash available to support more debt or build garages,” Keenan said.
During the council discussion, Councilmember Kersten Barfknecht-Conley, who was absent during the previous meeting and therefore represented the potential swing vote, stated how she didn’t want to sacrifice in-apartment amenities in favor of garages.
“To have to go low-quality, low-end with everything, people are going to be complaining,” she said. “I’m not going to go that route.”
After further discussion, the council ultimately voted 3-2 in favor of approving the PUD without any mandatory garages. However, that vote didn’t follow the previous vote. Councilmember Mark Ziebarth, who previously voted in favor of the PUD with nine garages, voted against this new motion, citing hearing concerns from neighbors about the extra traffic in the area. In response to those concerns, city engineer Todd Blank told the council Old South Main could easily handle the extra traffic.
On the other end of the spectrum, Shogren, who was previously adamant about requiring garages, voted in favor of the PUD under the condition that a dead-end road which was planned on being constructed along the north side of the property would be built closer to city specifications and be a named street rather than a private drive to accommodate emergency personnel who might be called to the area.
Mayor Jim Godfrey again voted in favor of the PUD, while Councilmember Lisa Iverson again voted against the PUD, citing her continued desire to see some sort of storage buildings.
